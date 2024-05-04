Fran Kirby Hopes 'Job Done' After Leaving Chelsea In 'Better Place'

Chelsea and Lionesses star Fran Kirby will say goodbye to Chelsea at the end of the season. (More Football News)
The forward has enjoyed a nine-year spell at the club, scoring 115 goals in 209 appearances.
Kirby will leave Chelsea as their all-time leading goalscorer over a period where she contributed to 15 trophies, including six Women’s Super League titles, five FA Cups and two League Cups.
Chelsea will now be looking at a period of transition as manager Emma Hayes will also leave for the United States and the Blues will welcome Sonia Bompastor, who will embark on a new era at Stamford Bridge.
Kirby told the club website: "To leave with the trophies that I have won, with the team-mates I've played with – some of the world's best players – it has been one of the biggest privileges of my life.
"The support I've had has been unmatched. When I had my illness, my injuries, that's when I made some friends for life.
"I will never forget that no matter how bad I felt during those moments, I always felt loved and supported.
"Growing up I never thought I could impact it so much. So I'm really proud I have been able to impact positively and doing that for a club like Chelsea is something I'm really proud of.
"Hopefully, I leave the club in a better place than when I first came in. For me then, the job is done.
"To have been there from the beginning at Staines, playing in front of an amazing crowd there and now to Stamford Bridge. We're selling out the Bridge. It's been an incredible journey with all of you.
"Thank you for embracing me from day one. Helping me overcome some really difficult times and also sharing some amazing times with me. I will never forget how it felt to play in front of all of you.
"I hope I have left the club and the shirt in a place where you all can be proud of me."
Kirby became Chelsea's top scorer in December 2020 after scoring twice against Benfica in the Women's Champions League, overtaking Eni Aluko with her 69th and 70th goals for the club, five years after signing.
She also played an integral role in securing the domestic quadruple in the 2020-21 season, helping Chelsea become the first English women's club to achieve the feat.
The 70-cap England Women's international leaves behind a remarkable legacy, one befitting of her legendary status at Stamford Bridge.