Football Transfer Rumours: Arsenal Draw Up 10-Man Shortlist In Quest For Striker

🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Samuel Iling-Junior could be on the move in the summer as clubs in Italy and England are showing serious interest in the winger.



Iling-Junior, out of contract in June 2025 and currently not in active talks to sign new deal despite good relationship with Juve. pic.twitter.com/heC0NKEZHF