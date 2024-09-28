Football

AC Milan 3-0 Lecce, Serie A: Paulo Fonseca Sees Opportunities For Growth Despite Strong Performance

The Serie A win was secured with three quick-fire goals before the break, with Alvaro Morata, Theo Hernandez and Christian Pulisic all scoring during a five-minute spell

Milan head coach Paulo Fonseca
Paulo Fonseca praised Milan for their convincing 3-0 win over Lecce but is still hoping for improvements as they prepare for a return to the Champions League. (More Football News)

After a slow start to life in Milan, things look to be clicking into place under Fonseca, as the team had 15 shots, six of which were on target, and finished strong despite Davide Bartesaghi's late red card.

They secured a hard-fought 2-1 win over Inter last weekend, and have now won each of their last three Serie A matches for the first time since April.

"Today it was too important to win, after the derby there is always a state of euphoria," Fonseca told DAZN.

"The players played a serious match, it wasn't all perfect, but we had good moments and chances, and we didn't concede goals, which is always important.

"This team has to learn to play this type of game, our positional play has to be different.

"During the break, we talked about many details that need to be improved. We have to wait for the right moment, understand where the space is. It's important to improve this, the team has to learn to play like this... In the second half, we did better."

Fonseca chose to start with Tammy Abraham and Morata up front, with the latter scoring his second goal for the team.

"It was both a tactical [choice] and for their aggressiveness," Fonseca said.

Milan swept aside Lecce 3-0 at the San Siro on Friday. - null
"Morata's characteristics allow me to have him play this role of attacking midfielder, between the lines. With a forward like [Erling] Haaland you couldn't do it.

"Then I really like the energy they both bring, it's contagious for the team. Now I also see [Rafael] Leao working harder, also because he follows their example."

Milan travel to German champions Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League on Tuesday after opening the tournament with a 3-1 home defeat to Liverpool earlier this month.

"We immediately found the two teams that play better at the moment in Europe," Fonseca added.

"First Liverpool, now Leverkusen, who are the same as last year [or] maybe even better. We know it will be difficult."

