Football

AC Milan 3-0 Lecce: Quickfire Goals Seal Rossoneri Triumph In Seria A

After a difficult start to his Milan tenure, Fonseca has finally got his side playing, with their win over Lecce making it three consecutive wins in Serie A

AC-Milan-Leece-San-Siro
Milan swept aside Lecce 3-0 at the San Siro on Friday.
info_icon

Three goals in five first-half minutes was enough to see Milan earn a third consecutive Serie A win as they swept aside Lecce 3-0 at the San Siro. (More Football News)

An open start to proceedings saw Mike Maignan called into action to deny the visitors from taking the lead, with the French goalkeeper turning Nikola Krstovic's effort from distance around the post.  

But Paulo Fonseca's side found the breakthrough in the 38th minute when Alvaro Morata nodded Theo Hernandez's teasing free-kick in off the crossbar. 

Milan's opener saw a swagger emerge in their play, with the hosts doubling their advantage two minutes later when Rafael Leao's ball in behind the Lecce defence picked out Hernandez, who struck emphatically beyond Wladimiro Falcone. 

But the quickfire blitz was not finished there. Tammy Abraham was twice denied in quick succession by the post and the palms of Falcone, with his second effort dropping fortuitously to Christian Pulisic who finished from close range. 

Matteo Gabbia's 89th minute header saw Milan edge rivals Inter on Sunday - null
Inter 1-2 AC Milan, Serie A: Last-Gasp Gabbia Header Seals Derby Day Spoils

BY Stats Perform

Ruben Loftus-Cheek came closest to increasing Milan's lead after the break, clipping the crossbar with an attempted cross, with Davide Bartesaghi's sending off in the 80th minute taking the shine off an otherwise impressive showing from the Rossoneri. 

Data Debrief: Fonseca finding his feet

After a difficult start to his Milan tenure, Fonseca has finally got his side playing, with their win over Lecce making it three consecutive wins in Serie A. 

The hosts ended the contest with an expected goals (xG) tally of 1.59 from their 15 shots, six of which were on target. 

Serie A - Roma Vs Lecce - null
Serie A 2023-24: Last Minute Goals Help Roma Beat Lecce; Juventus Defeat Rivals Fiorentina

BY

Leao's assist for Hernandez's goal was his sixth goal involvement against Lecce (five goals and one assist), the most he has managed against a team in Serie A alongside Hellas Verona and Roma. 

Only Barcelona (10) have scored more goals than Milan (nine) in the first half across Europe's top five major leagues so far this season.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IRE Vs SA: Patrick Kruger, Ryan Rickelton Star For South Africa In T20I Series Opener Against Ireland
  2. Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Saint Lucia Kings Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch CPL Match 29 On TV And Online
  3. South Korea Vs Indonesia, Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Cameron Green's Back Injury Casts Shadow On Participation In India Vs Australia Test Series
  5. India Vs Bangladesh Test Is Also Monkey Vs Langur At Kanpur's Green Park Stadium; Check How
Football News
  1. Borussia Dortmund 4-2 Bochum: Serhou Guirassy Brace Inspires Comeback Victory
  2. AC Milan 3-0 Lecce: Quickfire Goals Seal Rossoneri Triumph In Seria A
  3. Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 Rennes: Bradley Barcola Shines Ahead Of Arsenal Clash
  4. Wayne Rooney Lauds 'Excellent' Plymouth Argyle Defence In Luton Town Victory
  5. Mikel Arteta: Gunners Boss Adamant Title Fight Will Not Affect His Relationship With Pep Guardiola
Tennis News
  1. China Open 2024: Coco Gauff Sees Off Clara Burel In The First Round On Return To Beijing
  2. China Open 2024: Naomi Osaka Ends Long Wait For Comeback Win Against Yulia Putintseva
  3. Emma Navarro Vs Zhang Shuai, China Open: Home Favourite Shocks US Open Semi-Finalist
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Overpowers Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard In Straight Sets To Advance At China Open
  5. Coco Gauff Focused On Serving Up Goods Under New Coach Matt Daly
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Himachal Street Vendors Row: Congress Asks Minister Vikramaditya To Follow Party's Ideologies
  2. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues 'Red' Alert For Sikkim Amid Landslides; Predicts Heavy Rain In Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha
  3. Mpox In India: Kerala Confirms Its 2nd Infection, India's 3rd Case So Far
  4. Elections 2024 Wrap: Shah's '3rd Gen' Message To Cong Over Art 370, Hooda's Haryana CM Post Outlook
  5. Haryana Elections 2024 | Outlook Speaks with Karnal Congress Candidate Sumita Singh
Entertainment News
  1. Emergency Release Date Row: What Are The Changes Recommended By CBFC For Kangana Ranaut's Film?
  2. Why All We Imagine As Light Could Have Been India’s Strongest Oscar Bid
  3. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Can Be Released If Certain Cuts Are Made: Censor Board To Bombay HC
  4. #MeToo: Malayalam Actor Edavela Babu Arrested In Sexual Assault Case, Later Released
  5. Totoro For The Young And The Old: On Hayao Miyazaki’s Transcendental Cinema
US News
  1. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  2. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
  3. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  5. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
World News
  1. JSOWs Explained: America’s Long-Range Glide Bombs For Ukraine
  2. Pak PM Sharif Raises 'Kashmir' Issue At UNGA Compares Kashmiris With Palestinians | Details
  3. What Are The Key Accusations Against NYC Mayor Eric Adams?
  4. 'My Country Is At War': Israeli PM Netanyahu Vows To 'Degrade' Hezbollah At UNGA
  5. Israel-Hezbollah Conflict: Over 700 People Killed In A Week In Lebanon, Netanyahu Says 'Won't Stop' Until Goals Achieved
Latest Stories
  1. FIR Filed Against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah For Alleged Scam In MUDA Case
  2. UFC Fight Night: Benoit Saint-Denis On Home Bout, 'God Of War' Nickname & More | Exclusive
  3. Haryana Elections 2024 | Outlook Speaks with Karnal Congress Candidate Sumita Singh
  4. IND Vs BAN 2nd Test Toss Update: India Bowl First Against Bangladesh; Check Playing XIs
  5. Daily Horoscope, September 27, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. Earth-Like Exoplanet Orbiting White Dwarf Offers New Hope For Our Planet's Survival | Here's How
  7. Japan's Lawmakers Pick Former Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba As Next PM
  8. Parliamentary Standing Committees Formed: BJP To Lead 11 Panels, Congress Gets 4 | Details