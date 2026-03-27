FIFA World Cup 2026: Iran Sports Ministry Bans Teams From Travelling To ‘Hostile’ Countries Amid US Conflict

Iran’s Sports Ministry has prohibited national and club sides from travelling to “hostile” countries, a move that threatens Team Melli’s FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign in the United States, Canada, and Mexico

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Iran Sports ministry teams travelling ban to hostile countries
Iran supporters wave flags during the Women's Asian Cup soccer match between Iran and the Philippines in Robina, Australia, Sunday, March 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/DAVE HUNT
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Iran’s Sports Ministry announced a ban on teams travelling to countries deemed hostile

  • The decision could derail Iran’s FIFA World Cup 2026 participation, with group-stage matches scheduled in the United States

  • Iran’s ambassador in Mexico confirmed discussions with FIFA to shift matches to Mexico

Iran’s Sports Ministry has banned all national and club teams from travelling to countries it considers “hostile”, a move that will likely spell an end to Team Melli’s participation in the FIFA World Cup 2026. This decision comes amid Iran’s ongoing military conflict with the United States and Israel, which started on February 28.

“The presence of national and club teams in countries that are considered hostile and are unable to ensure the security of Iranian athletes and team members is prohibited until further notice,” read the announcement made in Tehran, as reported by state TV on Thursday.

While the statement did not directly reference the upcoming FIFA World Cup, scheduled from June 11 in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the timing has thrown Iran’s already-doubtful participation into further chaos.

AFC Fixtures Hit, Tractor Clash Under Focus

The immediate fallout appears to be Iran Pro League side Tractor FC’s upcoming AFC Champions League Elite play-off against Shabab Al-Ahli of Dubai, scheduled to be played in Saudi Arabia.

The Asian Football Confederation held the quarter-final draw on Wednesday, and also scheduled the war-hit Western Zone play-offs for April 13-14. The matches will take place in Jeddah, which will host the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final between April 16 and 25.

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Iran’s ministry said that the federation and clubs “will be responsible for notifying the Asian Football Confederation of this matter in order to relocate the games”.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Concerns Grow

Meanwhile, the announcement adds more drama to Iran’s participation in the FIFA World Cup 2026. The country’s ambassador in Mexico City confirmed that discussions were held with FIFA to shift Iran’s group-stage matches away from the United States to Mexico.

However, FIFA is not inclined to grant the proposal, with the president, Gianni Infantino, saying that the governing body wants the tournament “to go ahead as scheduled.”

Iranian officials have maintained they do not intend to boycott the tournament, but insist travel to the United States is not possible while the ongoing conflict in the Middle East rages.

Q

What new directive has Iran’s Sports Ministry issued?

A

It has banned all national and club teams from travelling to countries deemed “hostile”, citing security concerns amid the ongoing conflict with the United States and Israel.

Q

Why does this ban threaten Iran’s FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign?

A

Because all of Iran’s scheduled group‑stage matches are in the United States, a country now classified as hostile, making travel impossible under the new rule.

Q

How has the ban already impacted Iranian clubs in continental competitions?

A

It has disrupted Tractor FC’s AFC Champions League Elite play‑off, set to be played in Saudi Arabia, with the ministry instructing clubs to request relocation of fixtures.

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