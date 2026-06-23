Outlook Explains | How Debutants Cape Verde, Curacao, Jordan And Uzbekistan Are Rewriting FIFA World Cup History

Cape Verde and Curaçao have carried the hopes of two of the smallest nations ever to reach a FIFA World Cup
Jordan and Uzbekistan turned years of regional progress into historic maiden World Cup appearances in 2026
Beyond results, all four debutants have emerged as symbols of football's growing global reach and inclusivity
The expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup has often been criticized for opening the doors too wide. Detractors feared more mismatches, weaker teams, and diluted quality. Yet a fortnight into the 2026 tournament, four debutants have become some of the competition's most compelling stories.
Cape Verde have frustrated Spain and Uruguay. Curacao have carried the hopes of a tiny Caribbean island onto the world's biggest stage. Jordan have shown they belong despite suffering heartbreak against Algeria. Uzbekistan have become pioneers for an entire region of Asia.
Why Is Cape Verde Turning Heads?
Few countries at this World Cup are as improbable as Cape Verde.
Located around 600 kilometers off the coast of Senegal, the Atlantic archipelago consists of ten islands and has a population of just over half a million people. A former Portuguese colony, it gained independence in 1975 and has since become one of Africa's most stable democracies, with tourism serving as a key economic pillar.
Football, however, has become the country's loudest export.
Known as the Blue Sharks, Cape Verde qualified for their first World Cup after years of steady progress that included multiple Africa Cup of Nations appearances. Historically, they were among the smallest nations ever to reach football's biggest tournament.
And they have not arrived merely to participate.
A goalless draw against Spain stunned the football world before another remarkable 2-2 result against Uruguay left them on the verge of a historic Round of 32 qualification. Goalkeeper Vozinha, a 40-year-old veteran, became one of the tournament's breakout stars, while the team even set a World Cup record by scoring its maiden tournament goal directly from a free-kick.
How Did Curacao Make History?
If Cape Verde are small, Curacao are microscopic by World Cup standards.
The Dutch Caribbean island has a population of roughly 160,000 people, making it the smallest nation ever to qualify for a FIFA World Cup. Located off the coast of Venezuela, Curacao remains a constituent country within the Kingdom of the Netherlands and has deep cultural and sporting ties with Europe.
For decades, football on the island lived in the shadow of larger Caribbean nations. That changed thanks to a generation of Dutch-born players with Curacaoan roots who helped elevate the national team.
The World Cup debut itself has been challenging. Germany exposed the gulf in experience during a heavy defeat, but qualification alone represented a seismic achievement for a nation with only a few thousand registered footballers.
However, they managed to register their first-ever World Cup point by drawing a game against Ecuador.
What Makes Jordan's Debut Special?
Jordan's football rise mirrors the country's broader story.
Nestled between Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Syria, Israel, and the occupied Palestinian territories, the kingdom has long played an outsized role in Middle Eastern diplomacy despite limited natural resources. Football, meanwhile, spent decades developing quietly behind regional heavyweights. But that has changed in recent years.
Jordan's run to the 2023 AFC Asian Cup final signaled that something special was brewing. World Cup qualification confirmed it. For the first time, the Chivalrous Ones earned a seat at football's most prestigious table.
The tournament itself has offered mixed emotions. After losing the first game 0-3 against Austria, Jordan showed tactical discipline and resilience, even leading Algeria before ultimately suffering a 2-1 defeat. Yet performances have demonstrated that they belong at this level.
Why Is Uzbekistan's Journey Historic?
For years, Uzbekistan carried an unwanted reputation as Asian football's nearly men.
Since gaining independence following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, the country repeatedly came agonizingly close to reaching the World Cup. Playoff heartbreaks and narrow misses became a recurring theme.
Then came 2025.
A draw against the United Arab Emirates finally secured qualification and transformed Uzbekistan into the first Central Asian nation ever to reach a FIFA World Cup. It was a milestone not just for the country but for an entire region often overlooked in global football discussions.
Under World Cup-winning captain-turned-coach Fabio Cannavaro, Uzbekistan arrived with genuine ambition. Manchester City Defender Abdukodir Khusanov emerged as one of the squad's standout names, while the team entered the tournament carrying the confidence of a qualification campaign that featured only one defeat.
Their opening defeat to Colombia may not have yielded points, but Uzbekistan showed plenty of fight. With Portugal up next, don't be surprised if the debutants spring a surprise.