Feud In AC Milan Camp? Rafael Leao Opens Up On Rumoured Tension With Paulo Fonseca

There were reports of tension between Rafael Leao and Paulo Fonseca due to the former's lack of playing time in recent weeks, but he brushed off the idea

Rafael Leao has shrugged off suggestions of a feud between him and Milan head coach Paulo Fonseca despite starting fewer games in recent weeks. (More Football News)

The winger started three consecutive Serie A matches on the bench after the last international break, coming on to make substitute appearances in two of those.

He returned to the starting line-up for their 3-3 draw with Cagliari last time out, netting twice in the first half to bring his tally up to three goals for the season, and 50 overall in Serie A.

Leao has also provided three assists in the Italian top-flight, while he has both attempted (36) and completed (24) the most dribbles of any Milan player in the competition.

Fonseca rued Milan's defensive frailties against Cagliari. - null
Serie A 2024-25: AC Milan Lacked Aggression In Cagliari Draw, Says Paulo Fonseca

BY Stats Perform

There were reports of tension between Leao and Fonseca due to the former's lack of playing time in recent weeks, but he brushed off the idea.

"These things happen during the season, I have nothing against him, and he has nothing against me," Leao said while at Portugal's training ground.

"It's all settled. I don't like being on the bench, obviously, but he makes the decisions and I, as a player, have to respect the coach.

"When I step onto the pitch, I have to do my best to help the team."

Leao has also impressed with performances in the Champions League this season, especially against Real Madrid in a 3-1 win, as he registered an assist for their third goal.

However, he has also come under criticism in Italy, with one pundit claiming he has a poor work ethic, suggesting he only puts in effort in big games.

"Clearly, I do not agree with that," Leao added about the recent comments.

"I have been having a great season at Milan but, like everyone else, there are ups and downs. The campaign has only just started. Look, I know that I am not the perfect player and sometimes I can do much better.

"I am not shaken by this criticism. I have people who help me to improve and those are the ones I have to listen to. This criticism just spurs me on to respond on the pitch."

