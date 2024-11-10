Football

Serie A 2024-25: AC Milan Lacked Aggression In Cagliari Draw, Says Paulo Fonseca

Rafael Leao's brace turned the contest around before half-time, while Tammy Abraham regained the visitors' lead after Gabriele Zappa pulled the hosts level

Fonseca rued Milan's defensive frailties against Cagliari.
Paulo Fonseca thinks AC Milan "lacked aggression" during their 3-3 draw with Cagliari. (More Football News)

The Rossoneri had won four of their five previous games in all competitions, but fell behind after just two minutes at Unipol Domus to Nadir Zortea.

However, Milan could not hold on as Zappa equalised in the 89th minute to ensure the spoils were shared, and Fonseca rued his side's defensive frailties.

"I think the problem wasn't with the ball or offensively, but defensively. We had great difficulty with Cagliari's crosses," Fonseca told DAZN.

"We lacked aggression. You can't win a match like that, especially when you lose aerial duels. I think the mistake was there. It's difficult to win this way.

"We did good things in attack, scoring three goals, but we could not draw this match. It’s a step back, and we can’t concede three goals if we want to win."

Cagliari 3-3 AC Milan, Serie A: Leao, Zappa Net Braces As Rossoneri Held In Thrilling Draw

BY Stats Perform

Meanwhile, Cagliari ended a run of three successive defeats, and Davide Nicola saluted his team's efforts.

"There was courage, but today I appreciated the ability to interpret the match with a consistent performance," he said.

"My team played football today, even though we must acknowledge Milan's quality and work on improving certain things. We’re growing. We had the right attitude and tried to create chances.

"If we look at the numbers, it's almost a shame to have drawn, but we must humbly remember we were up against a great team. We are satisfied."

