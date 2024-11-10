Cagliari 3-3 AC Milan, Serie A: Leao, Zappa Net Braces As Rossoneri Held In Thrilling Draw

AC Milan were held to a draw away to Cagliari after a topsy-turvy 3-3 draw in which both Rafael Leao and Gabriele Zappa scored twice for their respective teams on Saturday. (More Football News)
Following the result, Milan occupy seventh place in Serie A, while Cagliari are 16th – one point above the relegation zone.
Nadir Zortea got things going for the hosts, volleying in from a corner after just 65 seconds. But their joy was short-lived, with Leao notching in the 15th and 40th minutes to turn things round.
Cagliari had a goal from Nicolas Viola ruled out following a VAR review in first-half stoppage time, but they got level eight minutes into the second half.
Zappa's first temporarily restored parity before Tammy Abraham had Milan back in front on 69 minutes.
Things weren't done there though, with Zappa netting his second in the 89th minutes to secure what could be a vital point for Cagliari.
Data debrief: Milan go goal crazy
This was the third time in five matches in all competitions that Milan have scored three goals, following 3-1 victories over Real Madrid and Club Brugge in the Champions League.
Paulo Fonseca's side are the top scorers outside the top five in Serie A with 20 goals in 11 matches.
But they now need to work on keeping them out at the other end, with the 14 they have conceded being the equal-most in the top seven.