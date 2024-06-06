Football

Fenerbahce Offer Jose Mourinho Over $11 Million Annually As Head Coach

Fenerbahce revealed the figures in a declaration to inform the stock market on Wednesday, three days after the storied Turkish club presented Mourinho to thousands of fans at its stadium

Jose Mourinho signed a two-year contract with Fenerbahce.
Fenerbahce says new coach Jose Mourinho is set to earn 10.5 million euros ($11.4 million) a year in salary after he agreed on a two-year contract. (More Football News)

There was no mention of the size of any bonuses in Mourinho's contract.

Mourinho has been tasked with winning the Turkish league, something Fenerbahce has not achieved since 2014. The team was beaten to the title by fierce rival Galatasaray last month. Fenerbahce will also enter the Champions League in the early qualifying rounds in July.

Mourinho has not worked outside of the top five European leagues since 2004, when he left Porto after winning the Champions League and joined Chelsea, which was on the rise under then-owner Roman Abramovich.

Since then, he has also coached Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Tottenham in a career filled with trophies and off-field controversy.

Meanwhile, another Istanbul-based club, Besiktas, announced Wednesday that Giovanni van Bronckhorst has agreed to join the team as head coach.

The Dutch coach has agreed to a two-year contract with the option of extending by another season, Besiktas said in a statement posted on its website.

Van Bronchorst last coached Rangers, taking the Scottish team to the Europa League final in the 2021-22 season.

