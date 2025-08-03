FC Porto Vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Club Friendly Match

The iconic Estadio do Dragao in Porto, Portugal, will host a big-ticket pre-season fixture between FC Porto and Atletico Madrid on Sunday (August 3, 2025). Atleti lead Porto 4-3 in their previous 10 meetings. Watch the Porto vs Atletico Madrid club friendly football match live today.
FC Porto registered a fighting 2-1 win over FC Twente of the Netherlands in their first pre-season game. After the Atleti match, they will dive right into the Portuguese Primeira Liga with a home fixture against Vitoria Guimaraes next Sunday.
Atletico Madrid also have only two warm-up fixtures. A trip to England for a pre-season match against Premier League side Newcastle is scheduled for Saturday, nine days before meeting Espanyol in their Spanish La Liga opener.
Both clubs featured in the recent FIFA Club World Cup and failed to make an impression. And tonight's outing presents the Andalusian outfits a chance to regroup and shake off the rust before the competitive season starts.
FC Porto Vs Atletico Madrid: Live Streaming And Telecast Details
When and where will the FC Porto Vs Atletico Madrid, club friendly match be played?
The FC Porto Vs Atletico Madrid, club-friendly match will be played at the Estadio Do Dragao in Porto, on August 3, 2025 (Sunday). The scheduled kick-off time is 11:30 pm IST.
Where to live-stream FC Porto Vs Atletico Madrid, club-friendly match?
The match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website for viewers in India.
People in Portugal can watch the pre-season game on the Sport TV Multiscreen and Sport TV1.