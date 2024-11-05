Football

FC Goa Vs Punjab FC Live Streaming, ISL 2024-25: When, Where To watch FCG Vs PFC On TV And Online

ISL 2024-25: FC Goa and Punjab FC face off at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. Here are the squad, live streaming, timing and other details

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
fc-goa-indian-super-league
File photo of FC Goa players celebrating after scoring a goal in the Indian Super League. Photo: X/FC Goa
info_icon

After suffering a narrow defeat at the hands of Bengaluru FC, Punjab FC will look to bounce back against FC Goa in their latest Indian Super League (ISL) 2024/25 fixture at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. (More Football News)

Luka Majcen's brace helped the Shers win the home match but now they travel to Goa to take on the Gaurs in their sixth ISL fixture on November 6. The match will be kicked off at the Fatorda Stadium at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday.

Punjab FC have been in decent form this ISL season and have lost just one of their five games and see themselves in the third place in the ISL point table. As for FC Goa, they have won two matches while drawing three to register nine points.

Head-to-Head Stats Between FC Goa and Punjab FC

Punjab FC and FC Goa have faced each other twice in ISL history. Goa emerged victorious on one occasion while the remaining game ended in a draw.

FC Goa and Punjab FC, ISL 2024-25: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the FC Goa and Punjab FC, ISL 2024-25 match be played?

The FC Goa and Punjab FC, ISL 2024-25 match will be played on Wednesday, November 6 at 7:30pm IST at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.

Where will the FC Goa vs Punjab FC, ISL 2024-25 match be live streamed and telecast?

The FC Goa vs Punjab FC, ISL 2024-25 match can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports 18 network TV channels in India.

Full Squads for FC Goa and Punjab FC: ISL 2024-25


FC Goa Full Squad List: Arshdeep Singh, Lara Sharma, Laxmikant Kattimani, Hrithik Tiwari, Sandesh Jhingan, Odei Onaindia, Muhammad Hamad, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Jay Gupta, Aakash Sangwan, Seriton Fernandes, Leander D’Cunha, Carl McHugh, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Sahil Tavora, Rowllin Borges, Muhammad Nemil, Brison Fernandes, Boris Singh, Borja Herrera, Dejan Drazic, Iker Guarrotxena, Mohammad Yasir, Udanta Singh, Armando Sadiku, Devendra Murgaokar

Punjab FC Full Squad List: Samik Mitra, Mohammed Nawaz, Devansh Dabas, Prateek Kumar Singh, Ankit Mukherjee, Bikash Yumnam, Laldinliana Renthlei, Mandar Rao Dessai, PC Laldinpuia, Preyarhanjan RS, Ryan Edwards, Sachu Biby, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Jitweshwor Singh, Ayush Adhikari, Alexander Jesuraj, Elsinho, Lukas Brambilla, Nesta Colin, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Jitendra Singh, Farukh Choudhary, Connor Shields, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Vincy Barretto, Wilmar Jordan Gill, Kiyan Nassiri, Gurkirat Singh, Irfan Yadwad

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand T20I, ODI Series Live Streaming: Schedule, Squads, Venues, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  2. World Championship Of Legends: Ajay Devgn, Irfan Pathan Announce Season 2 With Bigger Lineups
  3. Chandigarh Vs Delhi Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group D Round 4 Match
  4. BGT: 3-0 Drubbing At The Hands Of NZ Might Awaken 'Sleeping Giant' IND, Says Hazlewood
  5. Oman Vs Netherlands Cricket World Cup League 2 Toss Update: OMN Opt To Bowl - Check Playing 11s
Football News
  1. Manchester United Vs PAOK Live Streaming, UEFA Europa League 2024-25: Head-To-Head, When And Where To Watch
  2. FC Goa Vs Punjab FC Live Streaming, ISL 2024-25: When, Where To watch FCG Vs PFC On TV And Online
  3. Galatasaray Vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming, UEFA Europa League 2024-25: Head-To-Head, When And Where To Watch
  4. PSV Vs Girona, UEFA Champions League: Have Little To Lose And Everything To Gain, Says Michel
  5. India Vs Malaysia: Blue Tigers Coach Manolo Marquez Announces 26-Man Probable Squad
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Digs Deep To Trump Paolini, Reach Semi-Finals
  2. Moselle Open: N Sriram Balaji And Guido Andreozzi Crash Out In First Round
  3. Paris Masters: Zverev Brushes Aside Humbert To Clinch His Seventh ATP 1000 Title - In Pics
  4. WTA Finals: Swiatek Battles From The Brink To Make Winning Start
  5. Paris Masters Final: Alexander Zverev Soars Past Ugo Humbert To Claim Crown
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  3. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  5. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Election Wrap: Sharad Pawar's Big Hint At Retirement, Sanjay Verma Appointed New DGP; Yogi, Rajnath Slam JMM
  2. Parliament Winter Session To Begin On November 25
  3. 'Govt Is Framing Me': RG Kar Medic Rape Accused Alleges Conspiracy; Trial Begins From Nov 11
  4. Centre Issues Notice To Wikipedia After Complaints Of 'Bias And Inaccuracies'
  5. 'State Cannot Acquire All Private Properties': Supreme Court Overrules Article 39(b)
Entertainment News
  1. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  2. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  3. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
  4. In US Politics, Films Step In Where Journalism Fails
  5. Don: 1978-Forever
US News
  1. First Results In The US Presidential Elections Are Out And It's A Tie
  2. Glimpses Into The American Mind | Election Diary
  3. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Or Donald Trump? Race To The White House Ends Today
  4. US Elections 2024: Harris Leads In Iowa; Tight Race In Swing States; Bengali On NYC Ballot | Top Points
  5. 'Shouldn't Have Left White House In 2020', Says Trump | Will He Accept Results If He Loses This Time?
World News
  1. First Results In The US Presidential Elections Are Out And It's A Tie
  2. Middle East: US Warns Israel Over Lack Of Aid To Gaza; Another Hezbollah Commander Killed In Lebanon | Latest
  3. Spain Floods: Spanish Royal Couple Meets Angry Residents As Rescue Ops Continue In Valencia
  4. Canada: Over 1,000 Canadian Hindus Protest In Brampton After Pro-Khalistan Attack On Temple
  5. Tropical Storm Rafael Forms In Caribbean, Expected To Hit Cuba As Hurricane
Latest Stories
  1. Middle East: US Warns Israel Over Lack Of Aid To Gaza; Another Hezbollah Commander Killed In Lebanon | Latest
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  3. World Athlete Of the Year Awards 2024: WA Unveils Finalists - Check Full List
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Or Donald Trump? Race To The White House Ends Today
  5. Daily Horoscope, November 5, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: A Look At Indian Batting Maestro's Memorable Records And Feats
  7. Chaos Erupts At J&K Assembly After PDP Leader Moves Resolution Opposing Abrogation Of Article 370
  8. Shakib Al Hasan: Cricketer Reported For Suspect Action While Representing Surrey In County C'ship