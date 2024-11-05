FC Goa Vs Punjab FC Live Streaming, ISL 2024-25: When, Where To watch FCG Vs PFC On TV And Online

After suffering a narrow defeat at the hands of Bengaluru FC, Punjab FC will look to bounce back against FC Goa in their latest Indian Super League (ISL) 2024/25 fixture at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. (More Football News)
Luka Majcen's brace helped the Shers win the home match but now they travel to Goa to take on the Gaurs in their sixth ISL fixture on November 6. The match will be kicked off at the Fatorda Stadium at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday.
Punjab FC have been in decent form this ISL season and have lost just one of their five games and see themselves in the third place in the ISL point table. As for FC Goa, they have won two matches while drawing three to register nine points.
Punjab FC and FC Goa have faced each other twice in ISL history. Goa emerged victorious on one occasion while the remaining game ended in a draw.
FC Goa and Punjab FC, ISL 2024-25: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the FC Goa and Punjab FC, ISL 2024-25 match be played?
The FC Goa and Punjab FC, ISL 2024-25 match will be played on Wednesday, November 6 at 7:30pm IST at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.
Where will the FC Goa vs Punjab FC, ISL 2024-25 match be live streamed and telecast?
The FC Goa vs Punjab FC, ISL 2024-25 match can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports 18 network TV channels in India.
Full Squads for FC Goa and Punjab FC: ISL 2024-25
FC Goa Full Squad List: Arshdeep Singh, Lara Sharma, Laxmikant Kattimani, Hrithik Tiwari, Sandesh Jhingan, Odei Onaindia, Muhammad Hamad, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Jay Gupta, Aakash Sangwan, Seriton Fernandes, Leander D’Cunha, Carl McHugh, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Sahil Tavora, Rowllin Borges, Muhammad Nemil, Brison Fernandes, Boris Singh, Borja Herrera, Dejan Drazic, Iker Guarrotxena, Mohammad Yasir, Udanta Singh, Armando Sadiku, Devendra Murgaokar
Punjab FC Full Squad List: Samik Mitra, Mohammed Nawaz, Devansh Dabas, Prateek Kumar Singh, Ankit Mukherjee, Bikash Yumnam, Laldinliana Renthlei, Mandar Rao Dessai, PC Laldinpuia, Preyarhanjan RS, Ryan Edwards, Sachu Biby, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Jitweshwor Singh, Ayush Adhikari, Alexander Jesuraj, Elsinho, Lukas Brambilla, Nesta Colin, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Jitendra Singh, Farukh Choudhary, Connor Shields, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Vincy Barretto, Wilmar Jordan Gill, Kiyan Nassiri, Gurkirat Singh, Irfan Yadwad