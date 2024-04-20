FA Cup is back as it enters the business with the semi-finals that sees reigning holders Manchester City take on Chelsea FC whereas the other semi-final includes Manchester United up against Coventry City. (More Football News)
Pep Guardiola's men brushed aside Newcastle United in the quarters that included a brace from Bernardo Silva. City, who exited the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid, will look to bounce back in the FA Cup and seal a spot in the final.
Chelsea, on the other hand, have had a poor league season in the Premier League but another Wembley appearance for Mauricio Pochettino's could give the Blues some positive end to what has been a miserable season.
Chelsea lost to Liverpool in the League Cup but would want to make it up in the FA Cup and hand the Argentine his first piece of silverware in English football.
Chelsea wins: 74
Draws: 41
Man City wins: 65
Match details
1st semi-final: Manchester City vs Chelsea on 19 April (Saturday) at 9.45 PM IST.
2nd semi-final: Coventry City vs Manchester United on 20 April (Sunday) at 8 PM IST.
On which TV channel can we watch FA Cup 2023-24 semi-finals in India?
The FA Cup 2023-24 semi-finals will be telecast LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu).
Where can one watch the live streaming of FA Cup 2023/24 semi-finals online in India?
The FA Cup 2023-24 semi-finals can be streamed live on SonyLIV in India.