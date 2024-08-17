Everton 0-3 Brighton: Fabian Hurzeler Makes Winning Start At Goodison Park

Fabian Hurzeler made a fantastic start to his Brighton tenure as the Seagulls opened their Premier League campaign with a resounding 3-0 victory over 10-man Everton at Goodison Park. (More Football News)
Having endured a difficult start on Merseyside, Brighton found their groove with goals from Karou Mitoma, Danny Welbeck and Simon Adingra securing an impressive triumph.
Mitoma rounded off a fine first-half move after being picked out by debutant Yankuba Minteh, with Welbeck adding a second in the 56th minute.
Everton’s chances of a comeback were all but halted 10 minutes later as Ashley Young was given his marching orders for a pull on goalscorer Mitoma, with Adingra adding a third four minutes from time before Yasin Ayari saw a goal awarded on-pitch but overturned after a VAR review
The result sees Brighton – at least temporarily – top the pile, with Everton propping up the table.
Data Debrief: Hurzeler impresses on debut
Hurzeler became the Premier League’s youngest ever coach when he replaced Roberto De Zerbi in June, and his side's performance will excite Brighton supporters.
The Seagulls outperformed their expected goals (xG) by 1.44 from their 10 shots, nine of those came inside the box with five on target.
Welbeck's goal and assist saw him register his 10th goal involvement against the Toffees (five goals and five assist), more than he has managed against in the Premier League.
Everton, meanwhile, were dealt their biggest defeat in the opening game of a Premier League season since 2009-10, when they lost 6-1 to Arsenal under David Moyes.