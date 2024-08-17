Nottingham Forest midfielder Danilo suffered a serious leg injury early into his side's opening encounter in the 2024-25 season of the Premier League against Bournemouth on Saturday. (More Football News)
The Brazilian had to be stretchered off the field as the injury stopped the match for almost seven minutes.
The incident happened near the centre circle as Danilo challenged Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo for an aerial ball early in the match with the score being 0-0. Danilo seemed to have landed awkwardly and hurt his ankle badly as he collapsed on the ground.
Referee Michael Oliver stopped the clock after gauging the severity of the injury. The Referee and Danilo's Forest teammates immediately signalled for the medical staff to come and they arrived quickly to treat the midfielder.
Screens were put up around Danilo while medical staff attended to him. The Brazilian was then stretchered off amid a huge round of applause from the crowd at City Ground in Nottinghamshire.
Adam Yates replaced Danilo on the field.
Danilo had joined Forest in January last year following a transfer from Palmeiras.
Forest put the injury setback behind soon as Chris Wood fired put his side ahead in the 23rd minute. However, Antoine Semenyo hit back for the Cherries in the 86th minute to level score as both teams settled for a draw.
The Forest-Bournemouth clash also became the first draw of the Premier League 2024-25 season.