Nottingham Forest 1-1 Bournemouth, Premier League: Antoine Semenyo Salvages Draw For Cherries

Bournemouth began life without Dominic Solanke by battling to a 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest on the opening matchday of the Premier League season. (More Football News)
Andoni Iraola's second season in charge of the Cherries looked set to begin with a defeat when Chris Wood pounced from close range to give Forest a first-half lead.
However, Bournemouth plugged away in search of a leveller and were rewarded in the 86th minute as Harry Toffolo's clearance rebounded kindly for Antoine Semenyo to lash home, having been selected as a central striker following Solanke's move to Tottenham.
Forest's frustrations were compounded by a potentially serious injury suffered by Danilo, who received lengthy treatment before being carried off on a stretcher in the first half.
The draw is the first to be played out in the 2024-25 Premier League season and leaves Bournemouth and Forest in sixth and seventh respectively, with one point apiece.
Data Debrief: Semenyo the away-day specialist
Selected to lead the line following Solanke's move to Spurs, Semenyo bailed Bournemouth out at the death following a largely turgid attacking performance from the Cherries, and he is developing something of a reputation as an away-day specialist.
He has now found the net on four occasions in his last eight away games, after scoring just once in his previous 16.
His goal ensured Forest's poor record on the opening day was maintained. They have not started any of their last seven seasons with a victory, last doing so against Bristol City in the Championship in 2018.