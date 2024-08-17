Arsenal 2-0 Wolves, Premier League: Bukayo Saka Shines As Gunners Get Off Winning Start To 2024-25 Campaign

Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka were the goalscorers as Arsenal started the new Premier League season with a routine 2-0 victory over Wolves at Emirates Stadium. (More Football News)
Germany international Havertz had the home fans on their feet midway through the first half thanks to a fine assist from Saka in sunny north London on Saturday.
David Raya had to make a brilliant save to deny Jorgen Strand Larsen a debut Wolves goal midway through the first half.
Havertz and Thomas Partey went close for the hosts after the break before a revival from the visitors should have seen parity restored when Matheus Cunha shot straight at Raya after pouncing on a poor misplaced pass from William Saliba.
The brilliant Saka then ensured there would be no misstep to start a campaign in which Arsenal are looking to go one better than a second-place finish last term when he stepped inside Rayan Ait-Nouri on the right of the box and fired past Jose Sa at his near post.
Data Debrief: Gunners pick up where they left off
Arsenal were agonisingly pipped to the title by Manchester City last season but have now won seven straight Premier League games, having gone on a streak of eight from January 20 to March 9 earlier this year.
Moreover, they have now scored in each of those matches - their best run since netting in nine from December 31 to March 9.
Havertz is off the mark early for Arsenal and has two goals and two assists from his last three appearances in the Premier League.