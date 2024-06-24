Everton Re-Sign Jack Harrison On Loan From Leeds United

Football

The 27-year-old scored three goals, from an expected goals (xG) of 3.6, while also laying on three assists, creating 28 chances in total for his team-mates

Jack Harrison has re-signed for Everton.
Everton have confirmed the loan signing of Jack Harrison, who has re-joined the club from Leeds United. (More Football News)

Harrison spent the 2023-24 campaign on loan with the Toffees, featuring 29 times in the Premier League as Sean Dyche's team stayed up despite having a total of eight points deducted due to breaches of financial regulations.

The 27-year-old scored three goals, from an expected goals (xG) of 3.6, while also laying on three assists, creating 28 chances in total for his team-mates.

On Monday, Everton announced they had struck a deal with Leeds, who lost to Southampton in the Championship play-off final in May, for Harrison to return to Goodison Park for the upcoming campaign.

BY Stats Perform

Dyche told Everton's official website: "We're pleased Jack will be returning to our squad and look forward to working with him again.

"He made an important contribution to the progress we made last term, both in terms of our attacking output and the defensive steel throughout the team, while his work ethic and willingness to put in the hard yards matches what we expect from our players."

Harrison marks Everton's second signing of the transfer window, following the arrival of Tim Iroegbunam from Aston Villa for a reported £9million fee.

In return, winger Lewis Dobbin joined Villa for £10m.

It has been reported that both Everton and Villa are in danger of breaching the Premier League's financial rules for the 2023-24 accounting period, though these deals will have helped ease those fears somewhat.

Everton are reportedly in talks to sign Marseille attacker liman Ndiaye, while Newcastle United are rumoured to have cooled their interest in Toffees' striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

