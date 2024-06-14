Football

Captain Seamus Coleman 'Honoured' After Signing Contract Extension With Everton

The 35-year-old full-back, who was appointed skipper in 2019, is thrilled to remain with "this special club", especially as they prepare to say farewell to Goodison

Coleman has extended his stay at Goodison Park.
Seamus Coleman says he is "going to cherish and enjoy every moment" after signing a new one-year deal at Everton. (More Football News)

The club captain, who arrived from Sligo Rovers in January 2009, has extended his contract with the Toffees, ensuring he will play in their final season at Goodison Park.

Coleman has made a record 364 appearances for Everton in the Premier League, while only 12 players have appeared more times than the Republic of Ireland defender across all competitions (422).

The 35-year-old full-back, who was appointed skipper in 2019, is thrilled to remain with "this special club", especially as they prepare to say farewell to Goodison.

"Everyone knows what Everton means to me, and I'm very proud and honoured to sign a new contract and to keep playing for this special club in the best league in the world," Coleman told evertontv. "I'm going to cherish and enjoy every moment.

BY Stats Perform

"It's hard to believe it’s going to be our last season at Goodison, such a special place to me and every Evertonian. Of course, I want to be part of that. 

"I still feel I can do a job for this football club on and off the pitch. This being our last season at Goodison is a nice way to go into the campaign, but I wouldn't have signed the contract if I didn't feel capable of contributing to the team."

"From the day I became Everton manager, Seamus has been a great example to his team-mates and staff of what it means to play for the club," head coach Sean Dyche added.

"He is a model professional and helps set standards, and his leadership is rightly admired by everyone. His vast experience and know-how on the pitch will continue to be valuable qualities for us in the season ahead."

