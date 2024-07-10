Euro 2024: Yamal Produces Long-range Stunner To Become Youngest Scorer In Major Tournament History

Lamine Yamal produced a long-range stunner for Spain against France, becoming the youngest-ever scorer at a major tournament in history. (More Football News)
Aged just 16 years and 362 days, the Roja winger picked out the top-left corner with a remarkable finish from outside the area to achieve the historic feat in Spain's Euro 2024 semi-final.
Yamal surpassed Brazil icon Pele as the youngest to ever find the net at the World Cup or Euros, with the Selecao legend aged 17 years and 239 days when scoring against Wales at the 1958 World Cup.
The Barcelona winger had already broken Pele's record as the youngest player to ever feature in a major tournament semi-final, also against France when the legendary forward was 17 years and 244 days old at the same World Cup.
Yamal's eye-catching strike brought Spain level at 1-1 in Munich after Randal Kolo Muani's early header, before Dani Olmo's strike helped La Roja into the ascendancy.