Football

Euro 2024: Yamal Produces Long-range Stunner To Become Youngest Scorer In Major Tournament History

Yamal surpassed Brazil icon Pele as the youngest to ever find the net at the World Cup or Euros, with the Selecao legend aged 17 years and 239 days when scoring against Wales at the 1958 World Cup

Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring his historic goal versus France
info_icon

Lamine Yamal produced a long-range stunner for Spain against France, becoming the youngest-ever scorer at a major tournament in history.  (More Football News)

Aged just 16 years and 362 days, the Roja winger picked out the top-left corner with a remarkable finish from outside the area to achieve the historic feat in Spain's Euro 2024 semi-final.

Yamal surpassed Brazil icon Pele as the youngest to ever find the net at the World Cup or Euros, with the Selecao legend aged 17 years and 239 days when scoring against Wales at the 1958 World Cup.

The Barcelona winger had already broken Pele's record as the youngest player to ever feature in a major tournament semi-final, also against France when the legendary forward was 17 years and 244 days old at the same World Cup.

Yamal's eye-catching strike brought Spain level at 1-1 in Munich after Randal Kolo Muani's early header, before Dani Olmo's strike helped La Roja into the ascendancy.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Nellai Royal Kings Vs Salem Spartans, TNPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch NRK Vs SS Match
  2. IND Vs ZIM, 3rd T20I Live Updates: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhishek Sharma Depart As Sikandar Raza Takes Two Wickets At Harare
  3. India Start 'New Chapter' With Gautam Gambhir's Appointment As Head Coach: Roger Binny
  4. IND Vs ZIM, 3rd T20I Toss Update: India Elect To Bat First At Harare - Check Playing XIs
  5. ENG Vs WI 1st Test Toss Update: England Elect To Field First At Lords' - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. Uruguay Vs Colombia Semi-Final, Copa America 2024: Lorenzo Not Mentioning Unbeaten Streak
  2. Uruguay Vs Colombia Preview, Copa America Semi-Final: Prediction, Head-To-Head, Key Players
  3. ARG Vs CAN, Copa America 2024 Semi-Final: 'Proud' Marsch Sets Sights On 2026 World Cup After Deep Run
  4. ESP Vs FRA, UEFA Euro 2024 Semi-Final: Luis De La Fuente Hopeful Freak Alvaro Morata Injury Nothing Serious
  5. ENG Vs NED, Euro 2024 Semi-Final: England Boss Southgate Calls For Fearless Three Lions
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: Jasmine Paolini Breezes Into Last Four After Dispatching Emma Navarro
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Passes Tommy Paul Test To Reach Semi-finals
  3. Wimbledon: Jannik Sinner Battled Dizziness And Illness In Daniil Medvedev Defeat
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Donna Vekic's Inspiring Story - From Nothing To Reaching 1st Major Semifinals
  5. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Daniil Medvedev Defeats Jannik Sinner In Centre Court Thriller - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, July 10 LIVE: Mihir Shah Sent To Police Custody Till July 16; NTA Files Affidavit In SC Over NEET-UG Row
  2. ED Names AAP Accused In Delhi Liquor Policy Case: Can A Political Party Be Prosecuted For Money Laundering?
  3. Haryana: High Court Orders Opening Of Shambhu Border Within 7 Days
  4. SC Judge Sanjiv Khanna Recuses From Considering Review Pleas On Same-Sex Marriage
  5. Day In Pics: July 10, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Elvish Yadav Summoned By ED In Connection With Money Laundering Case Related To Snake Venom Case
  2. 'Sarfira': Akshay Kumar, Suriya, Jyotika, And Others Attend The Mumbai Screening Of Sudha Kongara's Directorial
  3. Sonakshi Sinha Reveals Shah Rukh Khan's Voice Message Was The 'Highlight' Of Wedding Day For Zaheer Iqbal
  4. 'Indian 2': Martial Arts Instructor Files Complaint Seeking Ban Against The Use Of Varma Kalai In The Film
  5. Cartoon Network Addresses Rumours Of Shutdown: There Is No Truth To The Speculation
US News
  1. Ben Affleck's Daughter Violet Reveals Why She Always Wears A Face Mask, Demands 'Mask Mandates'
  2. Seabirds Chase Tropical Storms, Use Them For Foraging: Study
  3. What Inspired Mark Zuckerberg's Transformation From Hoodie To Gold Chains?
  4. NYC Heatwave: So Hot, Even A Bridge Couldn't Handle It
  5. Most NRIs Looking To File ITR By July 31: What Challenges Do They Face?
World News
  1. Ben Affleck's Daughter Violet Reveals Why She Always Wears A Face Mask, Demands 'Mask Mandates'
  2. Seabirds Chase Tropical Storms, Use Them For Foraging: Study
  3. 'Dad Tried To Kill Us...': Sydney House Fire Stuns Australia After Man Traps Wife, 7 Children In Burning House
  4. What Inspired Mark Zuckerberg's Transformation From Hoodie To Gold Chains?
  5. Indonesia Working Towards Visa-Free Entry For India, China And More | Details
Latest Stories
  1. NATO Summit 2024: Zelenskyy's Pitch For Action Against Russia; Biden Hails 'Greatest Alliance In World History'
  2. Maharashtra: Father-Son Die After Lying Down In Front Of Approaching Train; Incident Caught On Cam
  3. Gaza War: 29 Dead After Israeli Air Strikes Target Fourth School In 4 Days; UNSC Calls Emergency Meeting
  4. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: How Cops Tracked Down Mihir Shah | Details
  5. 'Gladiator 2' Trailer Review: Paul Mescal-Pedro Pascal Turn The Colosseum Into An Epic Battleground
  6. Today's Sports News LIVE: Spain Beat France 2-1 To Reach Euro Final; Messi Scores To Take Argentina To Copa Final
  7. Breaking News, July 10 LIVE: Mihir Shah Sent To Police Custody Till July 16; NTA Files Affidavit In SC Over NEET-UG Row
  8. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Vishal Pandey's Sister Talks About Taking Legal Action Against Armaan Malik After Slap Row