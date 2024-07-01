Football

Euro 2024: Pedri Surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo For Major Tournament Appearance Record

Ronaldo registered two goals and two assists as Portugal finished as Euro 2004 runners-up to Greece on home soil, then helped them to a fourth-place finish at the 2006 World Cup in Germany

Pedri has been excellent for Spain at Euro 2024.
info_icon

Spain midfielder Pedri has surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo to set a new record for the most major tournament appearances by any European player aged 21 or under. (More Football News)

At the age of 21 years and 218 days, Pedri made his 13th European Championship or World Cup appearance during Spain's last-16 match against Georgia at Euro 2024 on Sunday.

It is also the fourth game the Barcelona midfielder has started in the Euros knockout stages while aged 21 or under, the most of any such player.

That ensured he beat Ronaldo's tally of 12 tournament outings for Portugal before turning 22, which came at Euro 2004 and the 2006 World Cup.

Pedri made his senior international debut as an 18-year-old in March 2021, going on to enjoy a breakout tournament at the delayed Euro 2020 as Spain reached the semi-finals before suffering penalty shoot-out heartache against eventual champions Italy.

A young pitch invader takes a selfie with Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during a Group F match between Turkey and Portugal at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, June 22, 2024. - (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
Portugal Vs Slovenia, Euro 2024, Rd Of 16: Cristiano Ronaldo Still The Man Main For Selecao

BY Associated Press

He won UEFA's Young Player of the Tournament award for that competition, having completed more passes in the opposition half (317) than any other player.

Only Jordi Alba, Marco Verratti (both 12) and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (11) bettered his tally of 10 open-play chances created, meanwhile.

After playing all six of Spain's games at Euro 2020, he was also an ever present at the 2022 World Cup, ranking 12th among all players for open-play passes (426) despite La Roja exiting at the last-16 stage having only played four matches.

In the first two matchdays at this tournament, Pedri led all Roja players for chances created (six), assisting Fabian Ruiz's goal in their 3-0 win over Croatia.

info_icon

He has some way to go to match Ronaldo's overall achievements at that tender age, though.

Ronaldo registered two goals and two assists as Portugal finished as Euro 2004 runners-up to Greece on home soil, then helped them to a fourth-place finish at the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol managed 11 major tournament appearances for Croatia (four at Euro 2020, seven at the 2022 World Cup) before he turned 22 earlier this year, putting him one behind Ronaldo but unable to draw level.

Pedri's new record could yet come under threat from England talisman Jude Bellingham, however. 

Spain's Lamine Yamal, left, hugs his teammate Spain's Alejandro Baena during a training session at their base camp in Donaueschingen, Germany, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. - (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Spain At Paris Olympics 2024: Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, Pedri Not Included In Football Squad

BY Associated Press

Bellingham drew level with Pedri on 12 earlier on Sunday when England faced Slovakia in the round of 16, having already made 11 Euros/World Cup appearances to better the tallies recorded by Spain's Cesc Fabregas, Belgium's Enzo Scifo and Germany's Bastian Schweinsteiger before turning 22.

With Bellingham not turning 22 until next June, he could yet seize the record if Spain suffer a swift exit and England go all the way at this year's competition.

By scoring the winner in the Three Lions' opening Group C fixture against Serbia, Bellingham became the first European player to appear at three different tournaments before turning 21, featuring at Euro 2020, the Qatar World Cup and Euro 2024.

info_icon

He is also just the second player to score at both the Euros and the World Cup while under 21, after fellow Englishman Michael Owen, who netted at the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Kenya Vs Nigeria, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch KEN Vs NIG Match On TV And Online
  2. ENG Vs WI 1st Test, Day 2 Report: Smith Stars On England Debut As Stokes Reaches Wicket Milestone - Data Debrief
  3. Nigeria's Tour Of Kenya 2024, Live Streaming: Squads, Schedule And More - All You Need To Know
  4. ENG-W Vs NZ-W, 3rd T20I Live Scores: New Zealand Women Set 142-Run Target For England In Do-Or-Die
  5. MI New York Vs Texas Super Kings, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MINY Vs TSK Match
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Manchester United Confirm Van Nistelrooy Appointment As Ten Hag Assistant
  2. URU Vs COL, Copa America 2024: Suarez Slams 'Ugly' Colombia Celebrations As Violence Mars Uruguay Defeat
  3. Canada Vs Uruguay Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Third-Place Match Live On TV And Online In India
  4. Argentina Vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final: A Look At All The Players And Their Clubs Before Title Showdown
  5. ENG Vs NED: Virgil Van Dijk To Consider Netherlands, Liverpool Future After UEFA Euro 2024 Heartbreak
Tennis News
  1. Krejcikova Vs Rybakina, Wimbledon 2024: Czech Stuns World No.4 To Reach Final Against Paolini - Data Debrief
  2. Paolini Vs Vekic, Wimbledon 2024: Italian Beats Croatian In Record-Breaking Semi-final - Data Debrief
  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-Final Match
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Daniil Medvedev, SF 1 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Ash Barty's Exhibition Doubles Match Rasies Questions - Is She Coming Back?
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Viral Video, SpiceJet Staff Arrested For Slapping CISF Officer; Airline Accuses Man of Sexual Harassment
  2. Gujarat: Stampede-Like Situation As Hundreds Turn Up For 10 Job Vacancies | Watch
  3. Uttarakhand's Ecosystem at Risk - Floods and Forest Fires
  4. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  5. Kejriwal In Custody: SC Judgement On ED Arrest In Excise Policy Case On July 12
Entertainment News
  1. Tanuj Virwani And Wife Tanya Jacob Expecting Their First Child: Baby Has Entered The Chat
  2. Priyanka Chopra Greets Paps With Namaste As She Arrives In Mumbai With Nick Jonas Ahead Of Anant-Radhika's Wedding
  3. 'Sarfira' Vs 'Indian 2' Box Office Prediction: Which Film Will Get The Biggest Opening?
  4. 'The Boys Season 4' Episode 7: Here's When And Where To Watch The New Episode Of The Superhero Series
  5. Throwback Thursday: Here's Why Ali Fazal Slipped Into Depression After Playing Joy Lobo In '3 Idiots'
US News
  1. World Malala Day: History And Significance
  2. Remnants Of Hurricane Beryl Cause Flash Flooding In Central Vermont Leading To Evacuations, One Dead
  3. Joe Biden Is Limping To Maintain His Political Position. Can He Handle The Presidency At 81?
  4. What Will Be The New Costco Membership Fee For Customers In US And Canada?
  5. TikTok Video Unveils Funyuns Empty Bag Scam, Sparks Outrage On Internet
World News
  1. World Malala Day: History And Significance
  2. Remnants Of Hurricane Beryl Cause Flash Flooding In Central Vermont Leading To Evacuations, One Dead
  3. Bushey Murder Suspect Kyle Clifford 'In Serious Condition', Says Police; UK Mulls Stricter Crossbow Laws
  4. Slovakia Landslide: 16 Tourists Trapped On High Tatras Mountains After Heavy Rains
  5. Peshawar Airport: Flight With 276 Passengers Catches Fire, All Evacuated |Details
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Sports News Highlights: Jasmine Paolini Reaches Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final; Copa To See ARG Vs COL Final
  2. NEET Supreme Court Hearing: SC Posts NEET-UG Matter To July 18
  3. NATO Summit 2024: UK PM Starmer Offers Support To Ukraine; Members Say China 'Decisive Enabler' Of Russia's War
  4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To Jay Shetty, Check Out The Full Guest List
  5. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  6. Did You Know? Michael Jackson Almost Sung For Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran', AR Rahman Shares Details
  7. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah, Family Driver Confess To Their Roles In Crime, Say Police
  8. 'Quite Normal': NTA, Centre Tell SC Why So Many Toppers In NEET-UG 2024; Next Hearing July 18