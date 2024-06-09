Euro 2024: Arkadiusz Milik Out Of Poland's Squad Through Injury

Poland will be without Arkadiusz Milik for their Euro 2024 campaign, with manager Michal Probierz confirming the striker had sustained an injury in their 3-1 victory over Ukraine. (More Football News)
The Juventus striker was forced to withdraw from the action in just the second minute of their encounter at the Stadion Narodowy after going down with a knee injury and was assisted off the pitch by medical staff.
The Eagles boss confirmed that the 30-year-old would not feature in the tournament, with the Polish FA revealing Milik will undergo arthroscopic surgery, having suffered a meniscus problem.
The striker has previously found himself in this unfortunate scenario, having missed Euro 2021 following an injury in Marseille's final match of the 2020-21 Ligue 1 campaign. He also did not feature in either of Poland's play-off qualifiers against Estonia and Wales in March.
Milik managed eight goals for Juventus in 36 appearances in all competitions last season but could now face a significant spell on the sidelines.
Poland face Turkey in their final warm-up fixture before travelling to Germany on Monday, facing the Netherlands in their Group A opener in Hamburg on June 16, followed by matches against Austria and France.
Final Poland squad: Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus), Lukasz Skorupski (Bologna), Marcin Bulka (Nice), Jan Bednarek (Southampton), Bartosz Bereszynski (Empoli), Jakub Kiwior (Arsenal), Tymoteusz Puchacz (Kaisersluatern), Bartosz Salamon (Lech Poznan), Pawel Dawidowicz (Verona), Sebastian Walukiewicz (Empoli), Kamil Grosicki (Pogon Szczecin), Piotr Zielenski (Napoli), Przemyslaw Frankowski (Lens), Sebastian Szymanski (Fenerbahce), Jakub Moder (Brighton), Damian Szymanski (AEK Athens), Nicola Zalewksi (Roma), Bartosz Slisz (Atlanta United), Michal Skoras (Club Brugge), Jakub Piotrowksi (Ludogorets Razgrad), Taras Romanczuk (Jagiellonia Bialystok), Kacper Urbanski (Bologna), Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona), Karol Swiderksi (Verona), Krzysztof Piatek (Istanbul Basaksehir), Adam Buksa (Antalyaspor).