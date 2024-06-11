Football

Euro 2024: A Complete Visual Guide To Stadiums Across Germany

The 17th edition of the European Championships or Euro will get underway in Germany starting June 14 (June 15 in India) with 24-teams divided into six groups of four. Here are the list of stadiums that will host the Euros 2024 including the final

The Allianz Arena. Photo: X/EURO2024
info_icon

The Euro 2024 or also known as the European Championship is all set to kick-off in Germany as it will host a plethora of stars in it's tried and tested stadiums with a rich football history. (More Football News)

Unlike at some recent World Cups, there’s been no rush to finish stadiums on time. All but one of Germany’s 10 venues hosted games at the 2006 World Cup and none have undergone major changes.

All capacities are given in the all-seated configuration used for Euro 2024, meaning the figure is typically lower than for club games where many fans can stand.

Right from England to Albania, France to Slovenia; top European talent will look to fight for the numero uno spot of becoming the European Champion.

Italy are the current holders of the Euros by winning the title in 2020.

Here is a guide to the 10 stadiums and all of the games taking place at each:

1. OLYMPIASTADION

The Olympiastadion.
The Olympiastadion. Photo: AP
info_icon

City: Berlin

Capacity for Euro 2024: 71,000

Games: Spain vs. Croatia (June 15), Poland vs. Austria (June 21), Netherlands vs. Austria (June 25), one game in the round of 16 (June 29), one quarterfinal game (July 6), the final (July 14).

Built for the 1936 Olympics under Nazi rule, the Olympiastadion was renovated to host the 2006 World Cup final and also held the Champions League final in 2015.

2. ALLIANZ ARENA

The Allianz Arena that hosts Bayern Munich's home games.
The Allianz Arena that hosts Bayern Munich's home games. Photo: AP
info_icon

City: Munich

Capacity for Euro 2024: 66,000

Games: Germany vs. Scotland (June 14), Romania vs. Ukraine (June 17), Slovenia vs. Serbia (June 20), Denmark vs. Serbia (June 25), one game in the round of 16 (July 2), one semifinal game (July 9).

Better known as the Allianz Arena for Bayern Munich games — stadium sponsorships are banished for the tournament — this stadium will host the opening game of Euro 2024 as Germany takes on Scotland on June 14.

It was home to the German league champion 11 years running until Bayer Leverkusen finally ended Bayern Munich’s reign this season. The stadium opened in 2005 and was originally shared by Bayern and its local rival 1860 Munich, but 1860 sold its share due to financial problems, moved out and now plays in the third division. The stadium’s location on the outskirts of Munich can mean long queues for trains back into town.

3. BVB STADION DORTMUND

Westfalenstadion
Westfalenstadion Photo: AP
info_icon

City: Dortmund

Capacity for Euro 2024: 62,000

Games: Italy vs. Albania (June 15), Turkey vs. Georgia (June 18), Turkey vs. Portugal (June 21), France vs. Poland (June 25), one game in the round of 16 (June 29), one semifinal game (July 10).

The fans of Borussia Dortmund — BVB for short — know it as the Westfalenstadion, the cavernous beating heart of their club for over 50 years, but it’s also called Signal Iduna Park due to a long-running sponsorship deal, which doesn’t apply during the European Championship.

Dortmund, which lost this year’s Champions League final to Real Madrid, is famed for its loud “Yellow Wall” of fans in a standing section, but the stadium is going all-seater for Euro 2024, as part of changes that bring down its capacity by nearly 20,000 from the 81,365 who can pack in for club games. Having one of Europe’s biggest and loudest stadiums is a point of pride in Dortmund, an industrial city in western Germany’s Ruhr region.

4. STUTTGART ARENA

The Stuttgart Arena.
The Stuttgart Arena. Photo: AP
info_icon

City: Stuttgart

Capacity for Euro 2024: 51,000

Games: Slovenia vs. Denmark (June 16), Germany vs. Hungary (June 19), Scotland vs. Hungary (June 23), Ukraine vs. Belgium (June 26), one game in the quarterfinals (July 5).

The venue’s historic name is the Neckarstadion after the river that flows through Stuttgart. Under that name, it hosted the 1988 European Cup final as Dutch club PSV Eindhoven beat Benfica of Portugal on penalties.

Since then, it’s had a string of different names due to sponsorship details, most recently as the MHPArena for this season as host club Stuttgart finished second in the Bundesliga to qualify for the Champions League.

5. VOLKSPARKSTADION

A view of Volksparkstadion.
A view of Volksparkstadion. Photo: AP
info_icon

City: Hamburg

Capacity for Euro 2024: 49,000

Games: Poland vs. Netherlands (June 16), Croatia vs. Albania (June 19), Georgia vs. Czech Republic (June 22), Czech Republic vs. Turkey (June 26), one quarterfinal game (July 5).

The stadium sits in a large park and dates back nearly a century to 1925, though it was fully rebuilt in the 1950s and then again from 1998 through 2000.

Hamburger SV plays at the stadium and has been in the second division this season. Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk moved in earlier this season for three home Champions League games since it was unable to play at home because of the Russian invasion. That was the first time the Volksparkstadion had hosted European games since 2010 and a useful practice run for Euro 2024.

6. DUESSELDORF ARENA

The Duesseldorf Arena.
The Duesseldorf Arena. Photo: AP
info_icon

City: Duesseldorf

Capacity for Euro 2024: 47,000

Games: Austria vs. France (June 17), Slovakia vs. Ukraine (June 21), Albania vs. Spain (June 24), one game in the round of 16 (July 1), one quarterfinal game (July 6).

The only Euro 2024 venue which wasn’t also used when Germany hosted the 2006 World Cup, this gray, boxy venue last year hosted the Invictus Games, a sports event for wounded, injured and ill service personnel and veterans which was founded by Britain’s Prince Harry.

The stadium was an unsuccessful candidate for the NFL’s expansion into Germany and was briefly converted into a vaccination center for the local area during the COVID-19 pandemic. The last club game at the stadium this season brought heartbreak for local fans as Fortuna Duesseldorf threw away a 3-0 lead and missed out on promotion to the Bundesliga.

7. COLOGNE STADIUM

Also known as 'The Muengersdorfer Stadion'
Also known as 'The Muengersdorfer Stadion' Photo: AP
info_icon

City: Cologne

Capacity for Euro 2024: 43,000

Games: Hungary vs. Switzerland (June 15), Scotland vs. Switzerland (June 19), Belgium vs. Romania (June 22), England vs. Slovenia (June 25), one game in the round of 16 (June 30).

Historically, it’s been known as Muengersdorfer Stadion after the district of Cologne where it’s located. The local crowds are known for their passionate support of Cologne in league games, though this season ended with relegation from the Bundesliga. The stadium stepped in at short notice in 2020 to host the Europa League final during the COVID-19 pandemic as Spain’s Sevilla beat Italian club Inter Milan 3-2 without a crowd.

8. FRANKFURT ARENA

Traditionally goes by the name of 'Waldstadion'
Traditionally goes by the name of 'Waldstadion' Photo: AP
info_icon

City: Frankfurt

Capacity for Euro 2024: 47,000

Games: Belgium vs. Slovakia (June 17), Denmark vs. England (June 20), Switzerland vs. Germany (June 23), Slovakia vs. Romania (June 26), one game in the round of 16 (July 1).

Home to Eintracht Frankfurt, which won the Europa League in 2022, the club’s fans still know this arena by its traditional name, the Waldstadion, though it’s currently the Deutsche Bank Park because of a sponsorship deal.

There has been a stadium on the site since 1925 and it hosted the opening game of the 1974 World Cup as Brazil drew 0-0 with Yugoslavia. The stadium held two NFL games last year, including a win for the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, as the league expands its presence in Germany.

9. LEIPZIG STADIUM

The RB Leipzig Stadium
The RB Leipzig Stadium Photo: AP
info_icon

City: Leipzig

Capacity for Euro 2024: 40,000

Games: Portugal vs. Czech Republic (June 18), Netherlands vs. France (June 21), Croatia vs. Italy (June 24), one game in the round of 16 (July 2).

The only Euro 2024 stadium which is in the former East Germany, this venue was built for the 2006 World Cup on the site of the Zentralstadion. It had been East Germany’s largest with a capacity estimated at 100,000 or more. Set up by drinks giant Red Bull, the newly formed Leipzig club took over the stadium in 2010 and renamed it the Red Bull Arena for club games.

10. ARENA AUFSCHALKE

The Arena AufSchalke stadium
The Arena AufSchalke stadium Photo: X/EURO2024
info_icon

City: Gelsenkirchen

Capacity for Euro 2024: 50,000

Games: Serbia vs. England (June 16), Spain vs. Italy (June 20), Georgia vs. Portugal (June 26), one game in the round of 16 (June 30).

There hasn’t been much to celebrate at this stadium in recent years. It’s home to Schalke, which was a Champions League team in the 2018-19 season but dropped out of the German top league altogether in 2021, only to return and then be relegated again last year. Schalke spent this season fighting possible relegation to the third division and chronic financial woes but eventually survived in the second tier.

The stadium was state-of-the-art when it was completed in 2001 with a retractable roof and a field which can be moved out of the stadium for concerts. It hosted the 2004 Champions League final as Jose Mourinho’s Porto beat Monaco 3-0. After Euro 2024, the stadium will be one of three German venues on Taylor Swift’s Eras tour.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE, June 11 Updates: Major Power Outage In Delhi Due To Fire At Power Grid; Malawi VP Dead In Plane Crash
  2. Monsoon Arrives In Gujarat Four Days Early This Year
  3. Sangli Man Booked For Duping Investors Of Rs 90.5 Lakh In Cryptocurrency Fraud
  4. Oxford University To Return Stolen 500-Year-Old Bronze Idol To India
  5. Delhi: Massive Electricity Outage After Fire Erupts At Power Grid In Uttar Pradesh
Entertainment News
  1. 'The Good Half' Trailer Review: Nick Jonas Deals With Grief And Healing In This Poignant Drama
  2. Anurag Kashyap Reacts To Abhay Deol's Accusations About Glorifying The Protagonist Of 'Dev D'
  3. Taylor Swift Will Not Be Starring In MCU's 'Deadpool And Wolverine'? Here's What We Know
  4. From Trekking To Scuba Diving, Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Share Highlights From Their Fun-Filled Fiji Vacation
  5. Anurag Kashyap Reveals The Real Reason Behind Why He Supports 'Animal' Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga
Sports News
  1. Football Transfer: Colombia's Luis Diaz 'Happy' At Liverpool Amidst Speculation Over Future
  2. International Sports News Today LIVE: India Take On Qatar In FIFA WC 2026 Qualifier
  3. Former Liverpool, Chelsea Forward Fernando Torres Named As New Atletico Madrid B Team Head Coach
  4. India Vs United States, T20 World Cup Match 25 Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know
  5. BWF Rankings: Satwik, Chirag Lose No.1 Spot; Slip To Third In Latest List
World News
  1. Active Iceland Volcano In Stunning Pictures
  2. Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima, 9 Others Die In Plane Crash
  3. Competitors, Some In Barbie Costumes, Arrive For Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival
  4. Italy Set To Host 50th G7 Summit On June 13; PM Modi, Saudi's MBS And More To Attend | Details
  5. Elon Musk Criticises Apple-Open AI Deal, Shares Iconic Indian Meme
Latest Stories
  1. 'Kota Factory 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar And Tillotama Shome Unite To Reinvigorate Students For The Biggest Exam
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Indian Rifle And Pistol Shooting Squad Announced - Check Full List
  3. Kannada Actor Darshan Detained For Alleged Involvement In Murder Case
  4. Multi-Drug Resistant 'Superbug' On Space Station Sparks Health Concerns For Sunita Williams, Other Astronauts
  5. Meena Kumari's Stepson Slams Sharmin Segal For Comparing Her Performance In 'Heeramandi' With 'Pakeezah'
  6. International Sports News Today LIVE: India Take On Qatar In FIFA WC 2026 Qualifier
  7. Apple Introduces 'Apple Intelligence': Your iPhone and Mac Just Got Smarter! Here's How
  8. Breaking News LIVE, June 11 Updates: Major Power Outage In Delhi Due To Fire At Power Grid; Malawi VP Dead In Plane Crash