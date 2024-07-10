ESP Vs FRA, UEFA Euro 2024 Semi-Final: Luis De La Fuente Hopeful Freak Alvaro Morata Injury Nothing Serious

Luis de la Fuente is hopeful the freak injury suffered by captain Alvaro Morata after Spain's Euro 2024 semi-final win over France is "nothing". (More Football News)
Morata held his knee and limped down the tunnel after a security guard slipped and slid into him in the aftermath of Tuesday's 2-1 victory in Munich.
The security guard was trying to apprehend a pitch invader who ran in the direction of the celebrating Spain players at the Allianz Arena.
While the full extent of the damage to Morata's knee is still unknown, De la Fuente is hoping to have the striker available for Sunday's final.
"Alvaro... We have to wait and see tomorrow," he told reporters. "We believe it's nothing. It hurts, but we think it's nothing."
Morata played 76 minutes for Spain as quickfire goals from Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo cancelled out Randal Kolo Muani's early opener.
Yamal's superb strike from range made him the youngest player to ever score in a European Championship finals at 16 years and 362 days.
The Barcelona youngster has been one of the stars of Spain's run to the final, where either England or the Netherlands await in Berlin.
Speaking to reporters after the game, Yamal said: "I'm very happy to have made it to the final. Now the most important thing is to win it.
"We were in a difficult moment early on; you wouldn't expect a goal so soon. I wanted to put it in where it went in, and I'm very happy.
"I try not to think too much, enjoy it and help the team and if it works out like this, I'm happy and content with the victory."
Yamal, who turns 17 on Saturday, added: "I want to win, win and win. I'll celebrate my birthday here in Germany with my team."
Spain will now have a close eye on Wednesday's second semi-final as they prepare for their first major tournament final since Euro 2012.
Experienced defender Nacho, who made his Spain debut the year after that tournament win, said: "I'm happy and exhausted after that match.
"It's emotional for all the country. We showed lots of character and how you grow with adversity."