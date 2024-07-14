Football

ESP Vs ENG, UEFA Euro 2024: England Desperate To Go One Step Further Than Last Time, Says Harry Kane

England are "desperate to go one step further" in their Euro 2024 final against Spain on Sunday, says Harry Kane

Harry Kane has said that England are desperate to go one better at Euro 2024
info_icon

England are "desperate to go one step further" in their Euro 2024 final against Spain on Sunday, says Harry Kane. (More Football News)

Kane captained the Three Lions team that fell at the final hurdle at Euro 2020, losing to Italy on penalties at Wembley.

Gareth Southgate's team have been far from their best in Germany, almost exiting the competition in the last 16 until Jude Bellingham's spectacular late leveller against Slovakia, while they needed penalties to overcome Switzerland and a last-gasp Ollie Watkins winner to sink the Netherlands.

But Kane praised England's consistency in reaching back-to-back Euros finals, and is desperate to right the wrongs of three years ago. 

"I think it shows unbelievable consistency, first and foremost [to reach another European final]. A lot of us after that final [against Italy] we were obviously heartbroken with the result, as always a long journey back to getting where we are now," Kane said in his pre-match press conference. 

"Full credit to the boys for the resilience that we've shown. It speaks volumes for the mentality of the squad, extremely happy to be in this situation and to be back in a European final. Of course we are really desperate to go one step further than we did last time."

There was more penalty heartbreak at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, though this time in normal time, as Kane skied a spot-kick over the bar in a 2-1 defeat to France.

Kane has experienced hardship both at club and international level, but he pinpointed the Euro 2020 defeat as extra motivation in wanting to lead England to a first major honour since the 1966 World Cup. 

"I think it would mean everything [for the country to win the Euros]," said Kane. "It would be obviously be the most incredible feeling as a professional footballer and I'm sure also for fans to have that moment in history. It would be something very special.

"It was a tough finish in the last Euros so there's an extra hunger and fire in the belly to make sure this one goes our way, but we also know it's going to be an extremely tough night.

"Whenever you lose a final, it's tough to wipe it from the memory. I'm always someone who tries to learn from disappointment and times that are tough. I feel like it improves me as a player and a person.

"Of course, that moment was difficult but it was three years ago and a lot has happened since so I'm excited to be back on that stage, it's been a hard journey to get there and now it's about trying to go out there and execute the game-plan we want.

"We've done fantastic in a lot of tournaments but now it's time to get over the line and we have that opportunity tomorrow."

Coming into the encounter, England have failed to score in three of their four major tournament games against Spain, with the last two meetings both finishing 0-0. 

Their last meeting came in the Nations League, with England winning 3-2 in Seville, though they have not won consecutive games against La Roja since a run of seven between 1960 and 1980. 

"We've prepared well and we'll still have a couple of meetings from now until the game," concluded Kane, who is now the record goalscorer in the knockout stages at the Euros.

"It's going to come down to small details, which we've been able to get right throughout the whole tournament so far. We're going to need that and even more in tomorrow's final."

