ESP 2-1 ENG, UEFA Euro 2024: Rodri, Yamal Scoop Individual Awards After Spain Lift Tophy

Lamine Yamal and Rodri were handed individual awards after they helped Spain beat England to win Euro 2024. (Match Highlights | More Football News)
Spain won 2-1 in Berlin on Sunday thanks to a late goal from substitute Mikel Oyarzabal as La Roja became the first team to win the Euros on four separate occasions.
Williams was teed up by Yamal, who claimed his fourth assist of the tournament in the process. The 17-year-old – who became the youngest player to score at the Euros – was, as expected, named Young Player of the Tournament by UEFA.
Yamal made history at kick-off on Sunday, as he surpassed the great Pele as the youngest player to start in the final of a Euros or World Cup.
Manchester City star Rodri was forced off through injury at half-time in the final, but nevertheless scooped the Player of the Tournament award.
Dani Olmo, meanwhile, was one of six players to share the tournament's Golden Boot, having scored three times.