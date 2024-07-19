Football

Transfer News: Manchester United Sign 18-Year-Old Defender Leny Yoro From Lille

Manchester United are reported to have paid French club Lille an initial 52.2 million pounds, a fee that could rise to 58.9 millions. The move, which is subject to registration, sees Yoro sign a five-year contract at Old Trafford, with the option for a further year

New Man Utd signing Leny Yoro.
Manchester United have announced the signing of highly rated 18-year-old centre-back Leny Yoro from Lille. (More Football News)

United are reported to have paid the French club an initial £52.2million (€62m), a fee that could rise to £58.9m (€70m).

The move, which is subject to registration, sees Yoro sign a five-year contract at Old Trafford, with the option for a further year.

"Signing for a club with the stature and ambition of Manchester United so early in my career is an incredible honour," Yoro said.

"Since my first conversations with the club, they set out a clear plan for how I can develop in Manchester as part of this exciting project and showed a lot of care for me and my family.

"I know about the history of young players at Manchester United and feel it can be the perfect place to reach my potential and achieve my ambitions, together with my new team-mates. I cannot wait to get started."

Yoro made just 46 appearances in Ligue 1, 38 as a starter, and had only a year remaining on his Lille contract, but Real Madrid were said to be keen on the exciting young defender.

So United, who have been looking to sign at least one centre-back in this transfer window, have made their move, pipping Madrid and other potential suitors.

Erik ten Hag's side have also been linked with moves for Jarrad Branthwaite and Matthijs de Ligt and could yet return to the market to further bolster their defence.

For now, United manager Ten Hag can look forward to pairing Yoro with Lisandro Martinez, who missed a large part of last season due to injury.

What will Yoro bring?

Martinez's absence impacted United's ability to play out from the back, having replaced long-standing goalkeeper David de Gea with Andre Onana in a bid to improve their build-up play.

Despite his inexperience, Yoro should be able to have an immediate impact in that regard, showing his ability on the ball last season as he completed 92.1% of his passes in Ligue 1.

Among United players to attempt multiple passes in the Premier League in 2023-24, only Martinez himself (92.2%) could top that mark.

Harry Maguire, who made more starts than any other centre-back (18) for an injury-ravaged team, trailed considerably in that metric, completing just 83.1% of his passes.

Yoro does not yet dominate physically like Maguire or Raphael Varane in a defensive sense, but he has been compared to the France World Cup winner by Lille's academy director Jean-Michel Vandamme.

Dan Ashworth, United's sporting director, said on Thursday: "He possesses every attribute needed to develop into a top-class centre-back."

