Joshua Zirkzee feels privileged to have Dutch coaches during his first season at Manchester United, as he explained it is "special" to have Ruud van Nistelrooy offering a guiding hand. (More Football News)
Zirkzee joined Manchester United last week, signing for 35 million pounds (42.5m euros) from Serie A club Bologna.
The 23-year-old Dutch international scored 11 league goals last season to propel Bologna into the Champions League.
And Zirkzee feels having compatriots like Erik ten Hag and, in particular, former United forward Van Nistelrooy in the coaching staff, can only be a benefit as he aims to adjust to life in the Premier League.
"Manchester United is a great, huge club so it's just an extra privilege and benefit for me," he said in an interview with the club's media channels.
"Having some Dutch people around obviously makes it a bit easier, [but] to be fair I'm an easygoing person, I'm not too difficult adapting.
"Obviously when I was younger, watching the Dutch national team, Manchester United, watching [Van Nistelrooy] play, he was one of the guys who you were pretending to be when you were out playing with friends.
"So having him out here is obviously a bit special, it's great."
Zirkzee is hoping to hit the ground running after impressing in Italy.
"Yeah, it's been a roller-coaster the past few weeks, but some very good experiences. I'm very happy to be here," Zirkzee said.
"Making a transfer to Manchester United is obviously something very positive, so yeah, I just can't wait to get started and continue what I basically did last season."
Zirkzee also offered a hint at what fans can expect to see from him.
He added: "As a young boy growing up, playing mostly with tougher, bigger guys who are older than you make you adapt, so I think that's something that you learn at a young age in Holland, especially where I grew up.
"[I'm a] creative player, good with the ball, I'm just a bit unpredictable at times."