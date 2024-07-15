Football

Football Transfers: Willy Kambwala Leaves Manchester United To Join Villarreal

Willy Kambwala, who joined Manchester United from French Ligue 2 club Sochaux in 2020, has signed a five-year deal with La Liga side Villarreal. United have a buy-back option for the next three years and a sizeable share of any sell-on fee

Willy Kambwala has completed a move from Manchester United to Villarreal.
Manchester United have confirmed that defender Willy Kambwala has completed a move to Villarreal in a deal worth £9.9million. (More Football News)

Kambwala, who joined United from French Ligue 2 club Sochaux in 2020, has signed a five-year deal with the La Liga side. 

United have a buy-back option for the next three years and a sizeable share of any sell-on fee.

BY Stats Perform

Kambwala had 11 months left on his contract at Old Trafford but refused terms to sign a new one for the Red Devils. 

The 19-year-old made 10 Premier League appearances for the Erik ten Hag last season, with his debut coming in a 2-0 defeat to West Ham in December. 

United's decision reflects the club's policy of cashing in on academy graduates who are not going to be first-team regulars or are coming out of contract and could leave for nothing. 

Having confirmed the arrival of Joshua Zirkzee on Sunday, attention will now quickly turn to defensive reinforcements ahead of the 2024-25 season. 

The club confirmed that experienced defender Jonny Evans had signed a new one-year contract last week, but are looking to sign two new centre-backs. 

United have had two bids rejected by Everton for Jarrad Branthwaite, while they have also registered their interest in Matthijs De Ligt and Leny Yoro. 

