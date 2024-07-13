Football Transfers: Manchester City Forward Liam Delap Moves To Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town have signed Manchester City forward Liam Delap in a deal reportedly worth up to £20million. (More Football News)
Kieran McKenna's side confirmed their fourth first-team arrival on Saturday, with Delap joining on a five-year deal after Jacob Greaves' move from Hull City was announced the day before.
Delap and Greaves played together for the Tigers in the Championship last season, with the striker scoring eight goals in 32 appearances.
Ipswich have reportedly paid an initial £15m fee for the 21-year-old with a further potential for £5m in add-ons, as well as City holding a 20% sell-on clause on any future transfer.
"We are delighted to bring Liam to the club," McKenna told Ipswich's official website.
"We think he is a player with the qualities to help the team this season but also to be an important player for the club for many years to come.
"He is a player with outstanding physical and technical attributes who has a hunger to come here and continue to learn and improve.
"He has gained good first-team experience from a young age and we feel he has the potential for development here."
Delap had previously endured less successful Championship loan spells with Stoke City and Preston North End, but found form under Liam Rosenior with Hull in the 2023-24 campaign.
His season was hampered by a cruel knee injury in January before returning to the squad as Hull narrowly missed out on the play-off positions.
Southampton were also said to be interested in the five-cap England Under-21 international, though Delap opted to follow Greaves to Ipswich, who have also brought in Omari Hutchinson and Ben Johnson already.
"I have heard so many good things about the feeling around the club, and how the players and staff work. That's exactly why I'm excited to be here," Delap said.
"The manager here likes to play exciting football. It's quick and intense and I am looking forward to that. I want to bring goals and assists and I'll work as hard as I can to help the team."