Football

Football Transfers: Sergio Gomez Departs Manchester City For Real Sociedad

Sergio Gomez ends a two-year stay at Manchester City, having made 38 appearances for Pep Guardiola's side, winning five major honours that included their maiden triumph in the UEFA Champions League and two English Premier League titles

Sergio Gomez has completed his move to Real Sociedad from Manchester City.
Manchester City defender Sergio Gomez has completed a move to Real Sociedad in a deal reportedly worth €10million (£8.4m). (More Football News)

Gomez ends a two-year stay at the Etihad Stadium having made 38 appearances for Pep Guardiola's side, winning five major honours that included their maiden triumph in the Champions League and two Premier League titles. 

The 23-year-old struggled to cement a place in the Citizens first-team having arrived from Anderlecht in 2022 in a deal worth £18million. 

Gomez made just 18 appearances in the Premier League, with Guardiola preferring summer arrival Josko Gvardiol in the left-back position. 

City have a 30% sell-on clause in the transfer, with the Spaniard joining the La Liga side on a six-year deal. 

Gomez returns to his homeland where he started his senior career with Barcelona B, followed by spells at Borussia Dortmund and Huesca. 

“It’s time to leave Manchester City but I’d like to thank everyone at the CFA for their support and guidance during my time at the club,” Gomez said.

“Being part of such a talented, ambitious and successful squad was a true honour and winning a host of major trophies, including the treble, is something I will never forget and will always look back fondly on.

“I am excited for this new adventure but I wish Pep Guardiola and the players every success in the future.”

