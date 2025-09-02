Premier League Deadline Day 2025: Sunderland And Fulham Lead The Transfer Frenzy

Explore the biggest Premier League Deadline Day 2025 transfers: Sunderland’s Ajax duo, Fulham’s record signing, and key moves from Everton, Brentford, and Wolves. Here's a full summary of the deals

Samuel-Chukwueze
Samuel Chukwueze has signed for Fulham
  • Sunderland signed Brian Brobbey and Bertrand Traore from Ajax after Chelsea recalled Marc Guiu

  • Fulham added Samuel Chukwueze (loan from AC Milan) and Kevin (record deal from Shakhtar)

  • Brentford replaced Yoane Wissa with Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson on loan

  • Everton signed Germany U-21 star Merlin Rohl, their ninth addition in this window

  • Crystal Palace retained Marc Guehi and added Christantus Uche and Jaydee Canvot

Sunderland and Fulham were among the busiest Premier League clubs on deadline day as plenty of late moves were pushed through.

Following the injury sustained by Liam Delap and Nicolas Jackson’s transfer to Bayern Munich, Chelsea have recalled forward Marc Guiu from Sunderland, with the Black Cats softening the blow by adding Brian Brobbey from Ajax for a reported £21.3m (€24.6m), as well as Bertrand Traore also following suit from the Dutch giants.

Lutsharel Geertruida had earlier joined from RB Leipzig on a season-long loan, though Patrick Roberts, Niall Huggins, Jenson Seelt and Alan Browne all departed.

Fulham left their business late, but did bring in two wingers before the transfer window shut.

Samuel Chukwueze has joined Marco Silva's team on loan from AC Milan with an option to buy, while Brazilian attacker Kevin signed from Shakhtar Donetsk in a club-record deal.

Fulham did see a deal for Chelsea’s Tyrique George fall through, but have managed to hold on to Harry Wilson after interest from Leeds.

Fulham's west London neighbours Brentford have also been active on the final day of the window, securing the signing of Reiss Nelson from Arsenal on a season-long loan following Yoane Wissa's departure to Newcastle United.

Everton, meanwhile, confirmed the signing of Germany Under-21 international Merlin Rohl from Bundesliga side SC Freiburg, with the midfielder becoming the Toffees’ ninth signing.

David Moyes' side have also seen activity going the other way, with Youssef Chermiti sealing a £10m move to Rangers, while 18-year-old Harrison Armstrong was loaned to Preston North End.

Not only did Crystal Palace retain Marc Guehi, but they have bolstered their forward line with the signing of Christantus Uche from Getafe. The Eagles also brought in France youth international Jaydee Canvot.

Burnley will hope to have made a splash with the signing of Florentino Luis from Benfica on a loan-to-buy deal, while Wolves forked out a reported £24m (€27.7m) to sign Tolu Arokodare from Genk.

