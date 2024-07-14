English Premier League: Manchester United Bring In Dutch Striker Joshua Zirkzee

Manchester United have completed the signing of Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna for £35million (€42.5m). (More Football News)
The Netherlands international, who was part of the side that reached the Euro 2024 semi-finals, has put pen to paper on a five-year deal at Old Trafford, with the option for a further year.
Zirkzee is United's first major signing of the transfer window, as Erik ten Hag looks to improve on the Red Devils' disappointing eighth-place finish in the Premier League last season.
The 23-year-old scored 11 Serie A goals last term as Bologna secured Champions League qualification for the first time in their history.
Zirkzee told United's official website: "Having had discussions with the manager and the leaders of the club I know how exciting the future is going to be here and I cannot wait to play my part in achieving success for Manchester United.
"I am a player who has always dedicated everything to winning; I’m ready for this next challenge, to go to another level in my career and win more trophies.
"It is a privilege to join such an iconic club. I have to take a short break now after being with the national team, but I’ll be coming back ready to make an impact straight away."
United sporting director Dan Ashworth believes the addition of Zirkzee, who outperformed his league expected goals (xG) of 9.0 by two goals last season, represents a major positive for the club.
"Securing a forward to enhance our already strong group of attacking players was a key aim for this summer," Ashworth said.
"We are delighted that we’ve managed to sign a player of Joshua’s calibre this early in the transfer window.
"Joshua is an outstanding talent who is ready to make an impact for Manchester United. His ability and desire to grow into a world-class player means that he will be a great addition to the squad that we are building for the exciting season ahead and beyond."
United are also interested in bringing Zirkzee's Netherlands team-mate Matthijs de Ligt, with the defender reportedly keen to leave Bayern Munich.
Everton, meanwhile, have rejected two offers from United for centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite.