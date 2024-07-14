Football

Manchester United Defender Tyrell Malacia Returns To Individual Training

Tyrell Malacia did not feature for Erik ten Hag's side last term due to injury, as Manchester United won the FA Cup for 13th time against rivals Manchester City

Tyrell Malacia has returned to individual training at Manchester United.
Manchester United have confirmed that defender Tyrell Malacia has stepped his fitness programme ahead of the 2024-25 Premier League season. (More Football News)

Malacia did not feature for Erik ten Hag's side last term due to injury, as the Red Devils won the FA Cup for 13th time against rivals Manchester City

The Dutch defender arrived from Feyenoord for £15million in 2022, making 39 appearances in all competitions in a promising debut season at Old Trafford. 

However, Malacia struggled with a knee meniscus injury towards the end of the 2022-23 campaign, requiring two surgeries, that latter coming in November last year. 

That meant he had to restart his recovery, with the club announcing that the left-back had suffered a setback in his rehabilitation in December. 

But the 22-year-old has been pictured at Carrington, doing individual work as he aims to be fit for the start of ten Hag's third season at the helm.

Malacia last appearance came for the Netherlands against Croatia in the Nations League semi-final in June 2023. 

Ten Hag will be hopeful to have the Dutch defender available for the new season, having spent much of last campaign without first choice left-back, Luke Shaw. 

Shaw made just 12 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils last season and has not featured for the club since a 2-1 win over Luton back in February. 

