Euro 2024 Final: 'I Don't Want To Wait', Says Gary Lineker On England Lifting A Major Trophy

Gary Lineker is certain England will win a major tournament soon, but does not want to wait any longer than their Euro 2024 final against Spain on Sunday.
England face Spain in Berlin with a chance to end an excruciating 58-year wait for an international honour, something Lineker failed to halt during his own playing career.
Lineker scored 48 goals in 80 appearances for the Three Lions, becoming the first English player to win the Golden Boot at a World Cup in 1986.
The former striker suffered his fair share of heartache on the international stage, with Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' goal knocking England out of that World Cup.
Lineker and England would reach the semi-finals four years later at Italia 90, but would fall to defeat to West Germany in a penalty shoot-out.
The Three Lions' fourth all-time scorer netted in both of those aforementioned games, making those defeats hurt that little bit more.
Though England are yet to get over the line at a tournament under him, Gareth Southgate has edged the Three Lions closer than ever to international glory.
Under Southgate's stewardship, England have reached consecutive European Championship finals, achieving more major tournament finals in four attempts with their current manager (two), than they did in their first 23 appearances at the World Cup and Euros combined (one) before his tenure.
Sunday's final will be England's first on foreign soil, but they have never lost a match in Berlin in six attempts (four wins, two draws), only playing more in Helsinki (eight), Amsterdam (seven) and Sunderland (seven) without ever suffering defeat.
Lineker is hopeful Southgate and his players can end their wait for a major international honour, but is confident that should they fail to do so, they will in the near future.
"My lifetime ambition as a player was always to win a major tournament with England. We got very close, but it did not quite happen," Lineker told BBC Sport.
"Now it is the same in broadcasting. I have always wanted to utter those words and say an England's men's team has won a World Cup or European Championship - and I am hoping Sunday is the day it finally happens.
"It is going to be tough, of course. They are playing a very good Spain team with a couple of real superstars and one emerging phenomenon, but I still feel like they've got a good chance.
"England went very close at the last Euros - losing a final on penalties is as close as you can get without winning - and that experience will help them now. Since then, I have been saying that this team will do it and win something, and I still believe that.
"If it is not on Sunday night then it might be in two years, or four, or six... but it will happen because this England side is only going to get better and, if you keep banging on the door, eventually it will open.
"I don't want to wait, though. I just hope it happens on Sunday."