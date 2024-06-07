Football

English Premier League Clubs Agree To New Financial Rules To Replace PSR

The decision to trial Squad Cost Rules (SCR) and Top to Bottom Anchoring Rules (TBA) was taken in Thursday's Premier League's Annual General Meeting, where they also voted in favour of keeping VAR

The Premier League have agreed to trial new squad cost rules.
info_icon

Premier League clubs have agreed to trial an alternative league-wide financial system alongside the Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) ahead of the 2024-25 campaign. (More Football News)

The decision to trial Squad Cost Rules (SCR) and Top to Bottom Anchoring Rules (TBA) was taken in Thursday's Premier League's Annual General Meeting, where they also voted in favour of keeping VAR.

SCR is meant to regulate a club's on-pitch spending to 85 per cent of its revenue and net profit and loss on player sales, while TBA is being trialled to protect the "competitive balance of the league".

In April, Premier League clubs agreed in principle to introduce squad cost ratio rules to replace PSR. However, the league has said it will remain in place once again next term. 

The statement read: "At the Premier League's Annual General Meeting today, clubs agreed to trial an alternative League-wide financial system next season (2024/25) on a non-binding basis. 

"The existing PSR will remain in place, but clubs will trial SCR and TBA in shadow. 

"This will enable the League and clubs to fully evaluate the system, including the operation of UEFA's equivalent new financial regulations, and to complete its consultation with all relevant stakeholders.

"The overall system aims to improve and preserve clubs' financial sustainability and the competitive balance of the Premier League, promote aspiration of clubs, facilitate a workable alignment with other relevant competitions and support clubs’ competitiveness in UEFA club competitions, while providing certainty and clarity for clubs, fans and stakeholders.

"SCR will regulate on-pitch spend to a proportion of a club's football revenue and net profit/loss on player sales.

"TBA is a League-level anchor linked to football costs, based on a multiple of the forecast lowest central distribution for that season. It is designed to be a pre-emptive measure to protect the competitive balance of the Premier League. This protection is intended not to have an impact unless significant revenue divergence of clubs occurs."

It has been reported that a proposal from Aston Villa to push up the upper limit of losses over a three-year rolling period from £105million to £135m did not get voted through.

These amendments come after both Everton and Nottingham Forest were handed points deductions, of eight and four respectively, in 2023-24, for previous financial breaches. Both teams stayed up, however.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maldives President Muizzu Invited To Modi's Swearing-In Ceremony
  2. Hyderabad: Jumping Signal, Speeding Car Hits Another Vehicle, Flips Multiple Times | Dramatic Footage
  3. 'Alliance With Congress Only For Lok Sabha Polls, We'll Go Solo For Delhi Election': AAP
  4. Maharashtra Legislature's Monsoon Session Pushed Ahead
  5. Air India Express To Operate Daily Direct Flights From Kolkata To Ghaziabad
Entertainment News
  1. 'Gullak 4' On SonyLIV Review: The Mishra Family Retains Its Warmth But Story Falls Short Of Its Previous Seasons
  2. Ahead Of ‘Chandu Champion’, Kabir Khan And Kartik Aaryan Talk About Rising Entourage Costs: It's A Healthy Discussion
  3. Richa Chadha Comes Out In Support Of ‘Heeramandi’ Co-Star Sharmin Segal, Tells Netizens ‘Be Kind Please’
  4. Zoya Akhtar On 15 Years In Film Industry: 'This Is My Home'
  5. Suzanne Collins Is Releasing A New 'Hunger Games' Novel, 'Sunrise On The Reaping,' Next Year
Sports News
  1. French Open 2024: Jasmine Paolini 'Never Dreamed' Of First Roland Garros Final
  2. Germany At UEFA Euro 2024: Nagelsmann To Announce Final Squad After Greece Friendly Match
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: Scotland Are Dark Horses For European Championship, Claims Pat Nevin
  4. Nimble Car: FIA Reveals Plans For Smaller Vehicles In New F1 2026 Regulations
  5. English Premier League Clubs Agree To New Financial Rules To Replace PSR
World News
  1. '4 Corpses, 1 Skeleton, 11,000kg waste': What Nepal Army Removed From Mt Everest During Cleanliness Drive
  2. Around 80 Migrants Rescued In English Channel After Making Risky Crossing From France In Small Boat
  3. At Least 6 People Die When A School Bus Plunges Into A River In Northwest Syria
  4. Sri Lanka's Parliament Passes New Electricity Law
  5. 'France Will Never Forget': Emmanuel Macron At D-Day Celebrations; Biden, Zelenskyy Present, Russia Snubbed Of Invite
Latest Stories
  1. As BJP Breaches More Gateways To The South, What Next For Regional Parties?
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Mother's Blood Sample Swapped With That Of Accused Teen, Confirms Report; Remand Extended Till June 12 | Details
  3. BJP’s Hattrick Sweep In Gujarat Blocked As Congress Breaks The Spell With Lone Seat Victory
  4. Israeli Strike In UN School Kills 32; Biden's 'Political Gains' Remark Irks Netanyahu | Latest On Gaza War
  5. Elections 2024 | June 6 Highlights: MCC Lifted; NCW Seeks Action Against CISF Officer Who Slapped Kangana Ranaut
  6. Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Highlights: UGA Post Historic 3-Wicket Win In Low-Scoring Thriller
  7. Australia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Highlights: Stoinis Stars, AUS Kick Off Campaign With 39-Run Win