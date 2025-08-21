English Premier League Breaks All-Time Spending Record As Leeds United Sign Noah Okafor: Report

Noah Okafor joins Leeds United on four-year contract
Deal reportedly worth 18 million pounds
Becomes the Whites' ninth summer signing after the arrival of Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Leeds United have announced the signing of Noah Okafor from Italian giants AC Milan in a deal believed to be worth £18 million.
The 25-year-old forward joins the Elland Road side on a four-year contract, becoming the Whites' ninth summer signing following the arrival of Dominic Calvert-Lewin last week.
Okafor began his professional career at FC Basel in Switzerland, where his pace, skill, and goal-scoring ability earned him the Swiss Super League Young Player of the Year award.
This success paved the way for a move to Red Bull Salzburg in Austria, where he made over 100 appearances across all competitions, contributing to 57 goal involvements.
Having racked up 16 appearances in the UEFA Champions League for Salzburg and scoring six goals, his form caught the attention of Milan, who signed him in 2023.
Okafor was subsequently loaned out to Napoli for the latter half of last term, having only featured in 11 games for Milan between August 2024 and January 2025.
Upon signing for Daniel Farke's side, Okafor said: "I think it's an amazing day. I'm really excited. As a kid, I dreamed of playing in the Premier League.
"That's why for me it was quite an easy decision. My football suits the Premier League, this is like a dream come true. I can't wait to step on the field.
"I heard that the Premier League is the best league in the world. It's so intense. I have loads of friends who played there or are playing there."
Okafor's arrival pushes the Premier League's summer spending past the previous record of £2.36bn set in 2023 to £2.37bn.
He could be poised to make his Premier League debut against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.