English Premier League Matchday 22 Preview: Carrick Faces Manchester Derby Test; Spurs, West Ham Battle Survival

English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 22 Preview: The spotlight will be on Manchester United's new interim boss Michael Carrick, key clashes in London, and Manchester City continuing their trophy pursuit

Manchester United's temporary coach Michael Carrick walks off the pitch at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
  • Manchester United enter Matchday 22 under Michael Carrick, seeking a response after FA Cup disappointment

  • Manchester City remain in contention on all fronts, but VAR controversy, injury setbacks dampen derby spirits

  • Tottenham vs West Ham headlines the round, with both clubs under pressure

The English Premier League enters Matchday 22, with the focus squarely on managers in north and east London. Michael Carrick will be squarely under the spotlight with little margin for error as he begins his role as Manchester United’s new interim head coach against rivals Man City.

Second-placed City will continue their push for the quadruple. Pep Guardiola’s team remain firmly in contention for four trophies and will draw confidence from their 3-0 victory over Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United earlier in the season.

Saturday’s match at Old Trafford will be the 198th Manchester derby. The last three matches have reproduced one win each for both sides as well as a goalless draw.

United Seek Response Amid Fan Frustration

Manchester United head into the weekend with bruised confidence following their FA Cup exit at the hands of Brighton, a defeat that was met with boos at the final whistle. Manager Michael Carrick has spoken openly about the need to reconnect with supporters and restore belief through performances as much as results.

“I want to be off my seat with excitement,” Carrick said ahead of the matchday. “I want to be enjoying watching the boys play and results obviously need to come with that. You can feel my enthusiasm because I’m buzzing to get started and see what we can do.”

English Premier League Matchday 22: Key Matches

One of Saturday’s most scrutinised fixtures sees Tottenham Hotspur host West Ham United, with both managers under growing pressure. West Ham arrive in north London entrenched in a relegation fight and carrying a 10-game winless run in the league under Nuno Espirito Santo.

Spurs, meanwhile, are struggling for consistency under Thomas Frank. Just one league win in their last six matches has raised concerns, compounded by a seventh defeat in all competitions following their FA Cup elimination by Aston Villa last week.

Arsenal’s focus will be on maintaining momentum as they face Nottingham Forest, another side battling to pull clear of the relegation zone. The Gunners, six points clear at the top, will expect to control proceedings against an opponent fighting for survival.

English Premier League Matchday 22: Team News

Conor Gallagher is set for his Premier League return after completing a move to Tottenham from Atletico Madrid. The former Chelsea midfielder will be a boost to Frank’s side following a spate of injuries.

Manchester United are likely to welcome back Bryan Mbeumo following his return from the Africa Cup of Nations, while his attacking partner Benjamin Sesko comes into the weekend in form, having scored three goals across his last two appearances.

Chelsea, however, continue to manage fitness concerns. Cole Palmer and Reece James have both missed the club’s previous two matches as a precaution, according to head coach Liam Rosenior.

Liverpool will be without Conor Bradley for an extended period following knee surgery, while Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has also gone under the knife after sustaining a right hamstring injury.

Off the pitch, controversy around VAR shows no sign of fading. Man City were left frustrated midweek when Antoine Semenyo’s spectacular back-heeled goal was ruled out after Erling Haaland was judged to be marginally offside and interfering with play. It the flow of Tuesday’s League Cup semi-final at Newcastle.

(With AP Inputs)

