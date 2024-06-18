Football

EPL 2024-25 Fixtures: Mckenna Relishes 'Amazing Start' With Ipswich To Face Liverpool

The Premier League fixtures for 2024-25 were announced on Tuesday, with Ipswich discovering they will start their campaign at home to Arne Slot's Liverpool on Saturday, August 17

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna.
info_icon

Kieran McKenna is relishing the prospect of Ipswich Town starting life in the Premier League with matches against Liverpool and Manchester City. (More Football News)

Ipswich are back in the top flight after a 22-year absence, having won consecutive promotions from League One and the Championship under McKenna.

The Premier League fixtures for 2024-25 were announced on Tuesday, with Ipswich discovering they will start their campaign at home to Arne Slot's Liverpool on Saturday, August 17.

Ipswich then play away to champions Man City, the winners of four straight league titles, on Matchday 2.

Despite being handed a daunting start on paper, McKenna cannot wait to get going.

Pep Guardiola poses with the Premier League trophy - null
Premier League 2024-25 Fixtures: Man City Open Title Defence At Chelsea - Check Details

BY Stats Perform

"It is a fantastic start," he said to Sky Sports. "Everyone is going to be so excited, two of the biggest clubs in world football with a home start against Liverpool – it brings it all to life and it is an amazing start for us.

"We are delighted to have a home game first. We know the atmosphere that has been created over the last few years at this stadium and we know it will carry on, even more so this year.

"It's great to have a home start and to have one of the best teams in the league is for sure a big challenge. 

"Of course, they have a new manager, but we are not going to underestimate the scale of the challenges we are going to have all season.

"Certainly, Liverpool will be [a big challenge] on the first day but at the same time the atmosphere is going to be fantastic. The players will be as ready as they possibly can be and it is a game we will really look forward to."

Ipswich’s success led to McKenna being linked with major jobs at the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United in the aftermath of his team's promotion.

McKenna ultimately signed a new four-year contract to remain with Ipswich and is now determined to look forward.

"When you have had the success we have had over the last couple of years then there is going to be interest," said McKenna, who was previously assistant manager at Man Utd.

"Those are private decisions. In everyone's career, you have to weigh things up and see what's right for you and your family, and things like that. That's a natural process.

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna. - null
Ipswich 2-0 Huddersfield: Tractor Boys Promoted To Premier League After 22-Year Absence

BY Stats Perform

"There's always a professional decision to make but there's also always the personal decision to make.

"I'm so, so happy to have secured my future here at Ipswich. It's the first year in 22 years back in the Premier League. We're one of the first teams to get a double promotion back to the Premier League in a very long time and I wanted to be part of that.

"It's going to be an amazing season for the football club and I'm just so excited that I'm going to be the one leading the team out through those fixtures, and we'll work really hard to continue the journey we've been on.

"Of course those sorts of things happen naturally whenever clubs or players or staff members have success, but everyone is now just looking forward to the season ahead and the challenges we have.

"The club took a chance on me and gave me the opportunity at 35-years-old and we've had a fantastic couple of years together. It is a wonderful football club that I'm so proud to manage.

"I know we are going to give a really good account of ourselves."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi's Monthly Radio Broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat' To Resume From June 30
  2. Breaking News June 18 LIVE: Mann Ki Baat To Be Back, Says PM Modi; Hoax Bomb Threat Delays Chennai-Dubai Flight
  3. Before Arundhati Roy, These Writers, Human Rights Activists & Journalists Were Slapped With UAPA
  4. As Novelist Arundhati Roy Faces Prosecution Under UAPA, What Lies Ahead?
  5. BJP Leaders To Meet At Rajnath Singh's House To Discuss Names For Lok Sabha Speaker, Deputy Speaker; PM To Move Motion On June 26
Entertainment News
  1. 'Lakshya' Clocks 20 Years: Farhan Akhtar Announces Re-Release Of Hrithik Roshan-Preity Zinta Starrer
  2. Sharmin Segal Reacts To Allegations Of Her 'Bullying' Sanjeeda Shaikh: These Interviews Were Taken Out Of Context
  3. Suniel Shetty Reveals Owning Three Buildings Where His Father Used To Work: My Dad's First Job Was Cleaning Tables
  4. 'De De Pyaar De 2': R Madhavan To Reportedly Play Rakul Preet Singh's Father In The Sequel
  5. Amitabh Bachchan Recalls How His Mother Made Clothes With ‘Limited Means’ For Protection Against Winter
Sports News
  1. UEFA Euro 2024: Mbappe Avoids Surgery After Breaking Nose In France's Win Against Austria
  2. Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women, 2nd ODI: Kavisha Dilhari Stars As SL-W Beat WI-W By 5 Wickets, Clinch Series
  3. Today World Sports News Live: Neeraj Chopra In Action At Paavo Nurmi Games; Boston Celtics Crowned NBA 2023-24 NBA Champions
  4. IND-W Vs RSA-W, 2nd ODI Preview: India Women Eye Series Win Against Visiting South Africa
  5. Sharmila Devi Reflects On Challenging Times Away from Indian Women's Hockey Team: 'I Stayed Strong Mentally'
World News
  1. Flaunting Success On First Date Leaves Good Impression As Americans Favor Hypergamy In Modern Dating
  2. Anne Hathaway Reveals Her Surprising Lip-Plumping Hack. Watch Her TikTok Tutorial!
  3. Thailand's Senate Overwhelmingly Approves A Landmark Bill To Legalise Marriage Equality
  4. Which Countries Have Nuclear Weapons | At A Glance
  5. '... Was Lying In Pool Of Blood': America's Got Talent's Howie Mandel Recounts Wife's Scary Injury
Latest Stories
  1. Gautam Gambhir Is Only Applicant For Indian Cricket Team Head Coach, To Be Interviewed Today: Report
  2. 'De De Pyaar De 2': R Madhavan To Reportedly Play Rakul Preet Singh's Father In The Sequel
  3. AP Inter Supply Results 2024: Check Results Online At 2 PM bie.ap.gov.in | Direct Link Inside
  4. Breaking News June 18 LIVE: Mann Ki Baat To Be Back, Says PM Modi; Hoax Bomb Threat Delays Chennai-Dubai Flight
  5. Weather Wrap: Feels like 50 Deg C In Delhi, Red Alert Today For Heatwave; Flights Hit In Chennai Amid Rain
  6. UEFA Euro 2024: Who's Playing Who In Today's European C'ship Group Games
  7. Kanchanjunga Express Accident: Repair Work On, Train Services Hit On Affected Tracks, Death Toll Unclear | Latest
  8. 'If There's 0.001% Negligence...': SC Notice To Centre, NTA Over Alleged Paper Leak In NEET-UG 2024