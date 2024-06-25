England Vs Slovenia, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch European Championship Group C Match

England will face Slovenia in their Group C match of the 2024 UEFA European Championship match on June 25, Tuesday at the Cologne Stadium. (More Football News)
Currently, England stand first in the group with four points, needing only a draw, not even victory, to cruise to the Round of 16. They defeated Serbia 1-0 in opening game. But ended the second in a 1-1 draw with Denmark, for which Gareth Southgate's team faced huge cricticism. Now, despite having enough points to advance, the English team finds praises at stake in this upcoming match.
Speaking of Slovenia, they have neither faced a defeat nor secured a victory yet. The team has only shared points with Denmark and Serbia, ending their first two games with 1-1 draws each. A win in this upcoming match against England could lead them to finish either at the top or bottom of Group C, depending on the outcomes of other matches.
Here are all the details about England Vs Slovenia, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group C matchday 3 Live Streaming:
When is the England Vs Slovenia, UEFA Euro 2024 Group C match?
The England Vs Slovenia, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group D match will be played at the Cologne Stadium on June 25, Tuesday 9:30 PM Local and (June 26, Wednesday at 12:30 AM IST).
Where to watch England Vs Slovenia, UEFA Euro 2024 Group C match?
Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.