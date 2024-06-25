Football

England Vs Slovenia, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch European Championship Group C Match

Here are all the details about England Vs Slovenia, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group C matchday 3 Live Streaming

(AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
England's Harry Kane warms up during a training session in Blankenhain, Germany, Monday, June 24, 2024 ahead of their Group C soccer match against Slovenia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
info_icon

England will face Slovenia in their Group C match of the 2024 UEFA European Championship match on June 25, Tuesday at the Cologne Stadium. (More Football News)

Currently, England stand first in the group with four points, needing only a draw, not even victory, to cruise to the Round of 16. They defeated Serbia 1-0 in opening game. But ended the second in a 1-1 draw with Denmark, for which Gareth Southgate's team faced huge cricticism. Now, despite having enough points to advance, the English team finds praises at stake in this upcoming match.

Speaking of Slovenia, they have neither faced a defeat nor secured a victory yet. The team has only shared points with Denmark and Serbia, ending their first two games with 1-1 draws each. A win in this upcoming match against England could lead them to finish either at the top or bottom of Group C, depending on the outcomes of other matches.

Here are all the details about England Vs Slovenia, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group C matchday 3 Live Streaming:

When is the England Vs Slovenia, UEFA Euro 2024 Group C match?

The England Vs Slovenia, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group D match will be played at the Cologne Stadium on June 25, Tuesday 9:30 PM Local and (June 26, Wednesday at 12:30 AM IST).

Where to watch England Vs Slovenia, UEFA Euro 2024 Group C match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.

All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

Click HERE to find your global broadcast partners and live streaming information.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Nagpur Airport Gets Bomb Threat Again; Congress Issues Whip To Its LS MPs
  2. In Photos: First Session Of 18th Lok Sabha
  3. Former J-K Bar Association President Arrested In Advocate Murder Case
  4. In Photos: Students Hold Protests Against NEET Scam
  5. UP: Two Brothers Die By Suicide After Being 'Harassed' By Hathras Police; Probe Underway
Entertainment News
  1. Zayn Ibad Khan Had A 'High Calorie Meal' Once A Week For His 'Gunaah' Character
  2. Raashii Khanna Would Love To Work With Prabhas Because 'He's Doing Great Work’
  3. Rajpal Yadav: I Have Received The Audience’s Blessings For My Comedic Roles And I Am Equally Blessed For My Serious Roles
  4. Paps, Privacy, Actors And Inappropriate Angles
  5. 'Truly Blessed To Have Each Other': Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal Share Romantic Pics From Their Wedding Reception
Sports News
  1. Today World Sports News Live: Croatia Bow Out Of UEFA Euro 2024; AFG Qualify For The T20 World Cup SFs
  2. Frank Duckworth: DLS Method's Co-Inventor Passes Away Aged 84
  3. Copa America 2024: Skipper James Rodriguez Wants More From Colombia After Opening Win
  4. Real Madrid Captain Nacho To Leave Boyhood Club
  5. England Vs Slovenia, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch European Championship Group C Match
World News
  1. Kenyan Parliament Set Ablaze Amid Anti-Tax Riots, Several Protestors Shot
  2. Malaysia And Thailand Looking To Join BRICS | Here's Why
  3. Woman Kills Her 2 Children, Googles 'Can Foreigner Be Charged With Murder In The UK?' Before Committing Crime
  4. Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Calls Her India Visit 'Pivotal' For Bilateral Ties
  5. Amidst Criticism, Pak Govt Says New Counter-Terror Operation Would Not Be Kinetic Large-Scale Military campaign
Latest Stories
  1. 'Stree 2' Teaser: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Are Back In Chanderi To Fight The Force
  2. Kejriwal Verdict: Delhi High Court's Order On Delhi CM's Bail Today
  3. NEET-2024: Bihar Police Finds Sanjeev Mukhiya Gang-Cybercriminals Nexus In Paper Leak
  4. What Is NEET PG, Why Has It Been Postponed Amid NEET-UG Row & Protest By Candidates | Explained
  5. Watch: Salman Khan Attends Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Reception Amidst Tight Security
  6. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 11: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Enters The Rs 50 Crore Club
  7. West Indies Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Jansen's Six Takes SA Into Semi-Finals
  8. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Nagpur Airport Gets Bomb Threat Again; Congress Issues Whip To Its LS MPs