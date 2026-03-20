England Squad Announced: Trent Alexander-Arnold Ignored - Check Who's In, Who's Out For Upcoming Friendlies

The Real Madrid right back was left out of a 35-man group on Friday, with manager Tuchel preferring Newcastle’s Tino Livramento, Tottenham’s Djed Spence and Bayer Leverkusen’s Jarell Quansah

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Associated Press
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Thomas Tuchel
England manager Thomas Tuchel speaks during a press conference at Wembley Stadium, London, Friday March 20, 2026. Photo: James Manning/PA via AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • ENG boss Thomas Tuchel once again ignored Trent as he announced the 35-man squad

  • Real Madrid full-back's hopes of making WC squad has taken a hit

  • Manchester United pair Harry Maguire and Kobbie Mainoo earned recalls

Trent Alexander-Arnold is running out of time to play at the World Cup after failing to make the latest England squad picked by Thomas Tuchel.

The Real Madrid right back was left out of a 35-man group on Friday, with manager Tuchel preferring Newcastle’s Tino Livramento, Tottenham’s Djed Spence and Bayer Leverkusen’s Jarell Quansah — typically a center back — as his options in that position.

“I know it’s a tough one, I know it’s a big name, a huge talent and a big career,” Tuchel said, “but I feel I know what Trent can give us, and decided still to stick with the players who were in camp with us.”

Tuchel said he felt it was important to back the players who had helped England qualify for the World Cup and made a good impression on him in September, October and November training camps.

“I know very well what Trent can offer us,” said Tuchel, who had to neutralize Alexander-Arnold — a former Liverpool player — when coaching Chelsea in the Premier League. “I have played many times against him and suffered when he played against my teams. I know very well about his strengths.”

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For his final camp before naming his World Cup squad, Tuchel has picked an enlarged group, with some players who have had a big workload this season not joining up with the squad until after the game against Uruguay on March 27.

Some will then be released before another friendly at Wembley Stadium — against Japan — on March 31.

Manchester United pair Harry Maguire and Kobbie Mainoo earned recalls along with Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has 10 goals for Leeds in the league this season, while Everton midfielder James Garner and Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele received first call-ups.

The World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada starts in June.

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