England Have 'No Curse' Ahead Of 2026 FIFA World Cup, Says Thomas Tuchel

England have not won a major tournament since their World Cup triumph in 1966 and lost back-to-back European Championship finals in 2021 and 2024 under Tuchel's predecessor, Gareth Southgate

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
England manager Thomas Tuchel
England manager Thomas Tuchel
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Thomas Tuchel believes there is "no curse" on his side ahead of the 2026 World Cup

  • The success of England's women's and Under-21s teams proves it, he said

  • England have not won a major tournament since their World Cup triumph in 1966

Thomas Tuchel believes the success of England's women's and Under-21s teams proves that there is "no curse" on his side ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

The Three Lions have not won a major tournament since their World Cup triumph in 1966 and lost back-to-back European Championship finals in 2021 and 2024 under Tuchel's predecessor, Gareth Southgate.

However, the Lionesses retained their Euros crown in July, beating Spain on penalties to do so, a month after the Under-21s also earned consecutive victories at the Euros.

England sit top of Group K in their World Cup qualifying, having won all three of their matches so far under Tuchel without conceding.

Their next qualifier sees them host Andorra on Saturday, before they travel to Serbia on Tuesday as they aim to close in on a place at next year's tournament.

When asked if the success of England's other teams placed the men under any extra pressure, Tuchel noted that it does the opposite.

"No, not at all. If it is something, then it is a good omen," Tuchel said in his press conference.

"I was so happy for [Lionesses boss] Sarina [Wiegman] and [Under-21s boss] Lee [Carsley] because they made it, and they made an extraordinary effort and an extraordinary success with back-to-back victories.

Related Content
Related Content

"It is possible [to win a trophy with England], there is no curse on English teams. So, it is a good omen, and we will do our very best to follow the example."

England have won all seven of their matches against Andorra without conceding a single goal – they have only faced Luxembourg (nine) and San Marino (eight) more often while winning every single game.

They are also on a 34-match unbeaten run in World Cup qualifiers (W26 D8), since a 1-0 loss at Ukraine in October 2009.

Tuchel has been dealt an injury blow in the build-up to the match at Villa Park, with John Stones leaving the camp having failed to recover from a muscle injury.

"Unfortunately, John Stones just left [the camp]," Tuchel added.

"He came with minor muscle issues to the camp and didn't progress as we thought and hoped he would, so he left the camp [on Friday] morning because we will not take the risk with him, not against Andorra and, unfortunately, not against Serbia.

"Everyone else is available. We had 21 players [on Thursday] in training and 21 players [on Friday] in training, and we just need to make sure everyone is available for Saturday."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Afghanistan Vs UAE Live Score, T20I Tri-Series, Match 6: Emirates Opening Pair Takes Charge In Chase Against AFG

  2. Shreyas Iyer As T20I Captain? Former IPL Star Says That’s Not The Right Move

  3. England Could Miss Direct Entry To 2027 World Cup After South Africa ODI Series Defeat

  4. Yograj Singh Defends Irfan Pathan, Says Dhoni And Kapil Dev Destroyed Team Spirit

  5. England Vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: Proteas Clinch Series Win Over Three Lions After Nail-biting Finish At Lord's

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Yuki Bhambri Suffers Semifinal Heartbreak

  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Felix Auger-Aliassime Live Streaming, US Open 2025 Semi-Final: Preview, Head-To-Head Record, Prediction

  3. US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Stresses Self-Belief Ahead Of Final Clash Vs Amanda Anisimova

  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Streaming, US Open 2025 Semi-Final: Preview, Head-To-Head Record

  5. US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Beats Jessica Pegula To Book Final Spot

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. New Law Floats Hope Among Bengaluru Gig Workers But Platforms May Sink Them

  2. Ground Report: In Gaya's Mahadalit Hamlets, Voters Fear Mass Deletion In Bihar SIR

  3. Jarange Patil’s Maratha Quota Demand Collides With OBC Groups’ Hard-Won 27%

  4. Karnataka Government To Conduct Survey Of Gender Minorities

  5. Centre Directs States to Make Detention Centres for Undocumented Migrants

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Records 605 Terror Attacks In 2025

  2. Trump To Rebrand Pentagon As ‘Department of War’ Through Executive Order

  3. PM Modi Says India-Singapore Relations Go Far Beyond Diplomacy

  4. US Influencers Target India With Trade And Visa Criticism As Tensions Escalate

  5. EU Leaders Urge Modi To Help End Ukraine War, Trade Talks Also On Agenda

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, September 5, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Virgo, Sagittarius & More

  2. Centre Directs States to Make Detention Centres for Undocumented Migrants

  3. Torrential Rains Paralyze Northern India, Yamuna Swells In Delhi

  4. Baaghi 4: CBFC Cuts 23 Scenes In Tiger Shroff Starrer Despite A-Rating - Here Are All The Changes Made By Censor Board

  5. Giorgio Armani Dies At 91: Leonardo DiCaprio, Julia Roberts, Sonam Kapoor And More Pay Tribute To Fashion Stalwart

  6. India Floods Alert: Heavy Rains Continue to Devastate North India

  7. Delhi NCR Floods Alert: Yamuna Breaches Historic Levels

  8. Punjab Floods: Is 2025 a Repeat of the 1988 Catastrophe?