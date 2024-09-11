Football

England Centurion Harry Kane 'Hungry To Prove People Wrong'

Harry Kane scored twice on his 100th England appearance
Harry Kane has a hunger to prove his doubters wrong, as he celebrated his 100th England cap by scoring twice against Finland. (More Sports News)

Kane netted both of England's goals in a 2-0 victory at Wembley in the Nations League on Tuesday.

He is the 10th player to make 100 appearances for the Three Lions, though the first to score twice in their landmark game. Wayne Rooney and Bobby Charlton each scored on their 100th England appearance.

Kane took criticism for some of his performances at Euro 2024, despite winning the Golden Boot, along with five other players, after scoring three goals en route to England reaching the final.

And the 31-year-old suggested the criticism only fuels his desire to keep going at the highest level.

"It was a big night for me, really proud," he told ITV Sport.

"I want to score goals and help the team. Whenever you are doubted, it makes you more hungry to prove people wrong.

"I always back myself to score goals and I am excited for the future."

Speaking at a post-match press conference, the Three Lions captain later added: "I don't think I was even thinking of 100 caps when I was on loan at Millwall, Norwich and Leicester.

"At that time it was about getting back into the Spurs team. I have always had good self-belief. I have learned a lot over the years with Mauricio [Pochettino] when he was at Spurs.

"The game is evolving a bit and it is great for me to keep learning. I would for sure be proud if I knew I was going to get 100 caps."

Interim boss Lee Carsley, who became the first England manager to win his first two competitive games and keep a clean sheet in both since Steve McClaren in 2006, added: "Harry took his goals really well, a big occasion for him. Kids being here, an emotional night, but really happy for Harry. He fully deserves all the plaudits.

"What I have noticed this week is he is highly motivated to play for England and score goals and to have a centre-forward like that, hopefully it continues."

Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has been trusted in his preferred right-back role by Carsley, provided the assist for Kane's sensational 57th-minute opener.

It was one of five chances the Liverpool star created on the night. Since the start of 2019, it is the third time he has created at least five chances in a game for the Three Lions, with no other player doing so on more than one occasion in that time.

"Trent backed it up with another great performance," Kane said of Alexander-Arnold.

"We always looked like the team who would break the deadlock. We spoke about being ruthless but in these games you have to keep knocking on the door and you will get your reward."

Carsley said prior to the match that he believes he can be the right manager to take England forward, and Kane hailed the impact the former Republic of Ireland international has had.

"The manager has come in with great energy, he talks a lot about freedom and attacking and hurting teams," added Kane, who is now on 85 goal involvements for England (68 goals, 17 assists).

"Of course there is room for improvement, but it's a great start for him."

