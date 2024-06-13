England At Euro 2024: If You're Good Enough, You're Old Enough - Adam Wharton

Adam Wharton does not expect age to be a barrier to his England hopes at Euro 2024 as the midfielder revelled in a "surreal feeling" ahead of the major tournament. (More Football News)
Crystal Palace's Wharton was playing Championship football with Blackburn Rovers until his January move to the Premier League.
The next step on his seismic rise comes this month after making Gareth Southgate's final squad for the upcoming European Championship.
That reward followed after a remarkable second half to the season for Wharton, who is already attracting interest from Europe's elite clubs following his impressive showings for Oliver Glasner's Palace.
Wharton, aged just 20 for this UEFA tournament in Germany, wants to leave his mark and believes chances are there to be taken, despite his relative inexperience compared to his team-mates.
"There are still players that have been in the team for a long time and some top young players in the team... I think it's good to have that little mix," Wharton said on Wednesday.
"If you're good enough, you're old enough.
"It's a surreal feeling. Honestly, I wasn't expecting it. Just a dream come true. Every kid who grows up playing football wants to play in the Premier League, and play for their country.
"I got to play for the team I supported to begin with, really enjoyed that and then it has continued since. Moving to the Premier League, now here, so it's all been very fast but I wouldn't want it any other way.
"I have really enjoyed the last six months and I just want to keep playing, getting better."
Wharton will battle with Declan Rice, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Gallagher and Kobbie Mainoo for a role in Southgate's midfield, while Jude Bellingham remains an option if moved deeper.
That does not concern the 20-year-old, however, as Wharton realises his dreams on the international scene.
"I am just absolutely delighted," he added. "I get to do what I love on the top stage, you can't beat it."