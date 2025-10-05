Bayern Munich won 3-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt in Bundesliga
Luis Diaz scored twice to lead Bayern to victory
Harry Kane set Bundesliga record with 11 goals in six matchdays
Luis Diaz scored twice as Bayern Munich maintained their perfect start to the Bundesliga season with a 3-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.
Harry Kane was also on target at Deutsche Bank Park for Vincent Kompany's side, who moved four points clear at the summit after second-placed Borussia Dortmund drew with RB Leipzig earlier on Saturday.
Bayern hit the front from their first attack after just 15 seconds, with Serge Gnabry flashing the ball across the face of goal for a sliding Diaz to finish at the far post.
Kane's deflected header struck the crossbar soon after, but Eintracht thought they had equalised through Jean-Matteo Bahoya in the 15th minute, only to be denied following a VAR review with Ritsu Doan penalised for handball in the build-up.
The visitors capitalised on that let-off by doubling their lead after 27 minutes. Joshua Kimmich fizzed a pass into Diaz, who teed up Kane to drill beyond a helpless Kaua Santos.
Gnabry was narrowly off-target twice early in the second half, before the woodwork denied Kane once again in the 55th minute.
However, Bayern put the contest to bed six minutes from time. Following a swift counter, Diaz wriggled free of Robin Koch before firing past Santos at his near post.
Data Debrief: A perfect 10 for Bayern
Timed at just 15 seconds, Diaz broke the deadlock with what was the quickest goal in the Bundesliga this season.
Kane then scored his 11th league goal of the campaign, becoming the first player in Bundesliga history to reach that figure after the first six matchdays.
Not only did Bayern make it six wins from six league games this term, they have also won all of their first 10 competitive matches to start 2025-26, setting a new club record since their promotion to Bundesliga back in 1965.