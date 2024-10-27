EFL Championship: Leeds Held By Bristol City As Coventry Produce Stirring Fightback

Leeds United missed the chance to go top of the Championship table as they drew 0-0 at Bristol City, while Coventry City produced a stirring comeback to beat Luton Town. (More Football News)
Playing before early-season pacesetters Sunderland, Leeds had the chance to go level with the Black Cats at the summit but were unable to make the breakthrough at Ashton Gate.
Max O'Leary made two strong saves to deny Willy Gnonto and Dan James in the first half, while Zak Vyner came up with a goal-line clearance to keep out another Gnonto effort after the interval.
The draw came on an emotional occasion for Bristol City boss Liam Manning, who returned to the dugout after missing two matches due to the death of his baby son Theo.
The Robins have now drawn seven of their first 12 games of the season and sit three points adrift of the play-off places, with Leeds third on 23 points.
Elsewhere, Coventry gained a measure of revenge for their play-off final defeat to Luton two seasons ago, recovering from two goals down to claim a memorable 3-2 win at the Coventry Building Society Arena.
A Carlton Morris penalty and a composed Elijah Adebayo finish put Luton 2-0 up at the interval, but Ellis Simms got Coventry back in the game before Victor Torp levelled with a left-footed stunner.
Luton were then reduced to 10 men when Tom Holmes received his second yellow card for a shirt pull in second-half stoppage time, giving Coventry the impetus to grab the winner.
Haji Wright – one of the heroes of the Sky Blues' run to the FA Cup semi-finals last season – completed the turnaround by bundling home after Alfie Doughty played him onside.
Coventry's third win of the campaign lifted them clear of the relegation zone, one point clear of Luton amid a poor start to the season for the Hatters.
In the last of the early kick-offs, Watford beat Blackburn Rovers 1-0, extending their unbeaten run at home to 10 league games.
Edo Kayembe's penalty 19 minutes from time was enough to seal victory for the Hornets, after Blackburn's Ryan Hedges was adjudged to have handled inside the area.
The win takes Watford level on points with sixth-placed Blackburn, only outside the play-off places on goal difference.