Football

EFL Championship: Leeds Held By Bristol City As Coventry Produce Stirring Fightback

A Carlton Morris penalty and a composed Elijah Adebayo finish put Luton 2-0 up at the interval, but Ellis Simms got Coventry back in the game before Victor Torp levelled with a left-footed stunner

efl championship football
Leeds United boss Daniel Farke
info_icon

Leeds United missed the chance to go top of the Championship table as they drew 0-0 at Bristol City, while Coventry City produced a stirring comeback to beat Luton Town. (More Football News)

Playing before early-season pacesetters Sunderland, Leeds had the chance to go level with the Black Cats at the summit but were unable to make the breakthrough at Ashton Gate.

Max O'Leary made two strong saves to deny Willy Gnonto and Dan James in the first half, while Zak Vyner came up with a goal-line clearance to keep out another Gnonto effort after the interval.

The draw came on an emotional occasion for Bristol City boss Liam Manning, who returned to the dugout after missing two matches due to the death of his baby son Theo.

The Robins have now drawn seven of their first 12 games of the season and sit three points adrift of the play-off places, with Leeds third on 23 points.

Elsewhere, Coventry gained a measure of revenge for their play-off final defeat to Luton two seasons ago, recovering from two goals down to claim a memorable 3-2 win at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

A Carlton Morris penalty and a composed Elijah Adebayo finish put Luton 2-0 up at the interval, but Ellis Simms got Coventry back in the game before Victor Torp levelled with a left-footed stunner.

Jobe Bellingham of Sunderland celebrates after he scores the opening goal - null
EFL Championship: Sunderland Beat Oxford To Open Up Five-point Lead As Burnley Held By QPR

BY Stats Perform

Luton were then reduced to 10 men when Tom Holmes received his second yellow card for a shirt pull in second-half stoppage time, giving Coventry the impetus to grab the winner. 

Haji Wright – one of the heroes of the Sky Blues' run to the FA Cup semi-finals last season – completed the turnaround by bundling home after Alfie Doughty played him onside.

Coventry's third win of the campaign lifted them clear of the relegation zone, one point clear of Luton amid a poor start to the season for the Hatters. 

In the last of the early kick-offs, Watford beat Blackburn Rovers 1-0, extending their unbeaten run at home to 10 league games.

Edo Kayembe's penalty 19 minutes from time was enough to seal victory for the Hornets, after Blackburn's Ryan Hedges was adjudged to have handled inside the area.

The win takes Watford level on points with sixth-placed Blackburn, only outside the play-off places on goal difference. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 2nd ODI Live Score: IND-W Eye Series Win Against Kerr-Less NZ-W
  2. IND-W Vs NZ-W, 2nd ODI Toss Update: New Zealand Bat First In Ahmedabad; Harmanpreet Kaur Returns
  3. PAK Vs ENG, 3rd Test: Stokes Backs England's Batters Despite Capitulation Against Pakistan
  4. PAK Vs ENG 3rd Test: Noman And Sajid Spin Pakistan To Series Win - Data Debrief
  5. Bengal Vs Kerala, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Toss Delayed On Day 2; Check Kolkata Weather Forecast
Football News
  1. Manchester City 1-0 Southampton: Haaland Strikes As The Sky Blues Soar To Top Of Premier League - In Pics
  2. Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund Suffer Shock 1-2 Loss At Augsburg - In Pics
  3. Man City 1-0 Southampton: 'I Will Learn A Lot From Russell Martin', Says Guardiola
  4. EFL Championship: Leeds Held By Bristol City As Coventry Produce Stirring Fightback
  5. Napoli 1-0 Lecce, Serie A: No Criticism From Conte For His Team After Another Slender Win
Tennis News
  1. Holger Rune Shocked In Basel As Jack Draper Reaches Vienna Final
  2. Paris Masters Preview, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About Last ATP 1000 Event Of Season
  3. Vienna Open: Musetti Stuns Zverev With 'Really Big Win' To Reach Semis
  4. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers Elected To International Tennis Hall of Fame
  5. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze
  2. Malaysia Vs Japan Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Fifth Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  3. Australia Vs Great Britain Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Final: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs GBR Juniors
  4. India Vs New Zealand Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Third Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Juniors
  5. 'Every Player Waits For Right Moment': Rani Rampal Reflects On Retirement, Career, Next Innings

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mumbai: 9 Injured At Bandra Railway Station As Festive Rush Leads To Stampede | Details
  2. Full List: Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidates Contesting Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024
  3. Congress Candidates Contesting Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 | Full List
  4. India-US Mobility, Migration Cooperation Leads To Deportation Of 'Illegal' Indian Nationals
  5. 'LAC Agreement Doesn't Mean Everything Is Solved': EAM Jaishankar Explains India-China Ties
Entertainment News
  1. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  2. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  3. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  4. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  5. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
US News
  1. 'I'm Here As A Mother': Beyonce Endorses Kamala Harris Days Before US Presidential Polls
  2. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  3. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  4. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  5. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
World News
  1. US Backs Israel Over Airstrikes On Iran As Middle East Crisis Escalates | Top Points
  2. Pakistan Appoints New Chief Justice Through Controversial 26th Amendment
  3. Philippines: Tropical Storm Trami Kills Over 100, Rescue Operations Underway For Missing And Stranded People
  4. From Saudi Arabia To United States: World Reacts To Israel’s Strikes On Iran
  5. Readers Cancel Subscription, Editors Resign From The Washington Post | Here’s Why
Latest Stories
  1. Cyclone Dana Weakens After Landfall In Odisha; Orange Alert On For Kerala | IMD Weather Forecast
  2. Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Highlights, T20 Emerging Asia Cup SF-1: Lankans Secure Final Spot With 7-Wicket Victory Over Shaheens
  3. Warner’s Leadership Ban Lifted By CA, Opening Door For BBL Captaincy
  4. Hamas Ready To Stop Fighting, Israel To Send Mossad Chief For Ceasefire Talks | Latest On Middle East Tensions
  5. ‘Not Going Anywhere’: Canada’s PM Trudeau After MPs Revolt
  6. Cyclone Dana Updates: 'No Casualty', Says Odisha CM Majhi; Flight, Train Ops Resume In Kolkata
  7. United States Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two Live Streaming: When Where To Watch On TV And Online
  8. Today's Horoscope For October 25, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs