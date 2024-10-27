Football

EFL Championship: Sunderland Beat Oxford To Open Up Five-point Lead As Burnley Held By QPR

After third-placed Leeds United were held to a goalless draw by Bristol City, Burnley suffered the same fate against QPR later in the day, allowing the leaders to extend their advantage

EFL Championship football
Jobe Bellingham of Sunderland celebrates after he scores the opening goal
info_icon

Sunderland defeated Oxford United 2-0 to go five points clear at the top of the Championship, as second-placed Burnley were held by Queens Park Rangers. (More Football News)

Jobe Bellingham opened the scoring for Sunderland in the 16th minute before hitting the woodwork in the second half, but Wilson Isidor gave the home side the insurance of a second goal in the 63rd minute against 14th-placed Oxford at the Stadium of Light. 

The result was Regis Le Bris' side's third win in the space of six days, having beaten Hull City and Luton Town earlier in the week.

Brenden Aaronson celebrates his early finish for Leeds United on Tuesday. - null
EFL Championship: Leeds United Profit From Daniel Bachmann Blunders To Beat Watford 2-1

BY Stats Perform

And Sunderland also saw their title rivals slip up to cap off a fine week.

After third-placed Leeds United were held to a goalless draw by Bristol City, Burnley suffered the same fate against QPR later in the day, allowing the leaders to extend their advantage. 

The Clarets recorded 22 shots, compared to their opponents’ two attempts, but failed to find a way past a resolute Rangers backline and goalkeeper Paul Nardi. 

Connor Roberts went closest for Scott Parker's side as he brushed the woodwork, while Zian Flemming and Josh Laurent also passed up chances to find the breakthrough as QPR drew for a third time from four matches. 

Meanwhile, fourth-placed Sheffield United bounced back from back-to-back away defeats by defeating Stoke City 2-0 and moved within one point of Burnley and Leeds. 

Kieffer Moore opened the scoring for the Blades at Bramall Lane before Tyrese Campbell sealed the victory that sent his former club to 19th place.

West Brom, in fifth place, had to settle for a 0-0 stalemate against Cardiff City – their fourth consecutive draw in the league. 

Wayne Rooney's Plymouth Argyle, meanwhile, fought back from 3-0 down at Home Park to draw 3-3 with Preston North End.

Sam Greenwood, Mads Frokjaer-Jensen and Brad Potts had pulled Preston to a 3-0 lead by the 50th minute, but goals from Frederick Issaka, Andre Gray and Morgan Whittaker salvaged a dramatic draw for Plymouth, who sit fourth from bottom. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 2nd ODI Live Score: IND-W Eye Series Win Against Kerr-Less NZ-W
  2. PAK Vs ENG, 3rd Test: Stokes Backs England's Batters Despite Capitulation Against Pakistan
  3. PAK Vs ENG 3rd Test: Noman And Sajid Spin Pakistan To Series Win - Data Debrief
  4. Bengal Vs Kerala, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Toss Delayed On Day 2; Check Kolkata Weather Forecast
  5. Ton-Up Evin Lewis Powers West Indies To Consolation Win Over Sri Lanka In 3rd ODI - In Pics
Football News
  1. Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund Suffer Shock 1-2 Loss At Augsburg - In Pics
  2. Man City 1-0 Southampton: 'I Will Learn A Lot From Russell Martin', Says Guardiola
  3. EFL Championship: Leeds Held By Bristol City As Coventry Produce Stirring Fightback
  4. Napoli 1-0 Lecce, Serie A: No Criticism From Conte For His Team After Another Slender Win
  5. Leicester 1-3 Nottingham: Wood Not Aiming To Rival Haaland For Premier League Golden Boot Award
Tennis News
  1. Holger Rune Shocked In Basel As Jack Draper Reaches Vienna Final
  2. Paris Masters Preview, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About Last ATP 1000 Event Of Season
  3. Vienna Open: Musetti Stuns Zverev With 'Really Big Win' To Reach Semis
  4. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers Elected To International Tennis Hall of Fame
  5. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze
  2. Malaysia Vs Japan Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Fifth Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  3. Australia Vs Great Britain Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Final: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs GBR Juniors
  4. India Vs New Zealand Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Third Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Juniors
  5. 'Every Player Waits For Right Moment': Rani Rampal Reflects On Retirement, Career, Next Innings

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mumbai: 9 Injured At Bandra Railway Station As Festive Rush Leads To Stampede | Details
  2. Full List: Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidates Contesting Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024
  3. Congress Candidates Contesting Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 | Full List
  4. India-US Mobility, Migration Cooperation Leads To Deportation Of 'Illegal' Indian Nationals
  5. 'LAC Agreement Doesn't Mean Everything Is Solved': EAM Jaishankar Explains India-China Ties
Entertainment News
  1. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  2. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  3. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  4. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  5. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
US News
  1. 'I'm Here As A Mother': Beyonce Endorses Kamala Harris Days Before US Presidential Polls
  2. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  3. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  4. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  5. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
World News
  1. US Backs Israel Over Airstrikes On Iran As Middle East Crisis Escalates | Top Points
  2. Pakistan Appoints New Chief Justice Through Controversial 26th Amendment
  3. Philippines: Tropical Storm Trami Kills Over 100, Rescue Operations Underway For Missing And Stranded People
  4. From Saudi Arabia To United States: World Reacts To Israel’s Strikes On Iran
  5. Readers Cancel Subscription, Editors Resign From The Washington Post | Here’s Why
Latest Stories
  1. Cyclone Dana Weakens After Landfall In Odisha; Orange Alert On For Kerala | IMD Weather Forecast
  2. Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Highlights, T20 Emerging Asia Cup SF-1: Lankans Secure Final Spot With 7-Wicket Victory Over Shaheens
  3. Warner’s Leadership Ban Lifted By CA, Opening Door For BBL Captaincy
  4. Hamas Ready To Stop Fighting, Israel To Send Mossad Chief For Ceasefire Talks | Latest On Middle East Tensions
  5. ‘Not Going Anywhere’: Canada’s PM Trudeau After MPs Revolt
  6. Cyclone Dana Updates: 'No Casualty', Says Odisha CM Majhi; Flight, Train Ops Resume In Kolkata
  7. United States Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two Live Streaming: When Where To Watch On TV And Online
  8. Today's Horoscope For October 25, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs