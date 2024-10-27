EFL Championship: Sunderland Beat Oxford To Open Up Five-point Lead As Burnley Held By QPR

Sunderland defeated Oxford United 2-0 to go five points clear at the top of the Championship, as second-placed Burnley were held by Queens Park Rangers. (More Football News)
Jobe Bellingham opened the scoring for Sunderland in the 16th minute before hitting the woodwork in the second half, but Wilson Isidor gave the home side the insurance of a second goal in the 63rd minute against 14th-placed Oxford at the Stadium of Light.
The result was Regis Le Bris' side's third win in the space of six days, having beaten Hull City and Luton Town earlier in the week.
And Sunderland also saw their title rivals slip up to cap off a fine week.
After third-placed Leeds United were held to a goalless draw by Bristol City, Burnley suffered the same fate against QPR later in the day, allowing the leaders to extend their advantage.
The Clarets recorded 22 shots, compared to their opponents’ two attempts, but failed to find a way past a resolute Rangers backline and goalkeeper Paul Nardi.
Connor Roberts went closest for Scott Parker's side as he brushed the woodwork, while Zian Flemming and Josh Laurent also passed up chances to find the breakthrough as QPR drew for a third time from four matches.
Meanwhile, fourth-placed Sheffield United bounced back from back-to-back away defeats by defeating Stoke City 2-0 and moved within one point of Burnley and Leeds.
Kieffer Moore opened the scoring for the Blades at Bramall Lane before Tyrese Campbell sealed the victory that sent his former club to 19th place.
West Brom, in fifth place, had to settle for a 0-0 stalemate against Cardiff City – their fourth consecutive draw in the league.
Wayne Rooney's Plymouth Argyle, meanwhile, fought back from 3-0 down at Home Park to draw 3-3 with Preston North End.
Sam Greenwood, Mads Frokjaer-Jensen and Brad Potts had pulled Preston to a 3-0 lead by the 50th minute, but goals from Frederick Issaka, Andre Gray and Morgan Whittaker salvaged a dramatic draw for Plymouth, who sit fourth from bottom.