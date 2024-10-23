Football

EFL Championship: Leeds United Profit From Daniel Bachmann Blunders To Beat Watford 2-1

Bachmann parried Willy Gnonto's cross into Aaronson's path, with the United States international converting a routine finish for his third league goal of the season

Brendon-Aaronson-Celebrates
Brenden Aaronson celebrates his early finish for Leeds United on Tuesday.
Leeds United edged to a 2-1 victory over Watford to keep pace at the top of the Championship, where comebacks were aplenty on Tuesday. (More Football News)

Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann was at fault at Elland Road, inadvertently palming Largie Ramazani's fourth-minute strike in before a similar error led to Brenden Aaronson's goal three minutes later.

Bachmann parried Willy Gnonto's cross into Aaronson's path, with the United States international converting a routine finish for his third league goal of the season.

Kwadwo Baah pulled one back shortly after the interval, though Leeds held on to make it six matches unbeaten and move level on points with league-leading Sunderland, who visit Luton Town on Wednesday.

Further down the table, Norwich City missed the chance to move into the play-off positions after coming from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Preston North End.

Leeds loanee Sam Greenwood scored from the penalty spot before setting up Duane Holmes after 12 minutes, though in-form Borja Sainz reduced the arrears on the stroke of half-time.

Shane Duffy then headed Josh Sargent's cross home in the second half to secure a share of the spoils, leaving Norwich a point behind sixth-placed Blackburn Rovers, who host West Brom in their game in hand.

Stoke City let a similar lead slip in a 2-2 draw with Bristol City, who were inspired by Nahki Wells' quickfire second-half double after falling two goals behind in the first half at bet365 Stadium.

On-loan Liverpool prospect Lewis Koumas needed just two minutes to open the scoring before setting up Andrew Moran, whose side could not hold onto their advantage in a disappointing collapse.

Cardiff City also propelled themselves further away from the relegation zone, following Saturday's 5-0 thrashing of Plymouth Argyle with a 2-0 victory over Portsmouth at home.

Regan Poole's sixth-minute own goal before Callum Robinson scored for the second time in as many games, as Cardiff jumped to 19th with a comfortable victory over the Championship's bottom side.

