Football

EFL Championship Top Scorer Sammie Szmodics Seals Ipswich Move

Szmodics, who scored 33 goals in 48 appearances in all competitions for Rovers last season, put pen to paper on a four-year deal with the Tractor Boys

Sammie Szmodics-ipswich town
Sammie Szmodics has signed for Ipswich from Blackburn Rovers
info_icon

Ipswich have confirmed the arrival of last year's Championship top scorer Sammie Szmodics from Blackburn Rovers for a reported £10m fee.  (More Football News)

Szmodics, who scored 33 goals in 48 appearances in all competitions for Rovers last season, put pen to paper on a four-year deal with the Tractor Boys. 

The 28-year-old continued his scoring form into the 2024-25 campaign, netting three times in his first two games in the league and Carabao Cup. 

Last season, only Adam Armstrong (37) registered more goals and assists in the Championship than Szmodics (31), while he also created 49 chances, more than any of his Blackburn team-mates.

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran - File
Ed Sheeran: Grammy Award Winner Buys Minority Share In Ipswich Town

BY Associated Press

Szmodics struck 27 times in the league last year, outperforming his expected goals (xG) by 4.64 from his 145 shots across the 46-game campaign. 

His arrival further bolsters Kieran McKenna's front-line, which scored 92 goals last season, a total only bettered by Stockport County and Manchester City (both 96) in England’s top four tiers. 

Szmodics becomes the seventh signing for Ipswich after the arrivals of Omari Hutchinson, Jacob Greaves, Liam Delap, Arijanet Muric, Conor Townsend and Ben Johnson. 

“I am delighted to be here as an Ipswich Town player," Szmodics told Ipswich's club website. 

“There’s always been interest since I was a kid, but it just felt right this time with the challenge of the Premier League.

“After speaking to a couple of the lads, including Lewis Travis who was here last season, they just pushed me and said that I need to come and work under this manager, which is something I can’t wait to do. 

“It’s every boy’s dream to play in the Premier League and I’ve always said to my friends, family and agents that I’ll get to the top one day.  

“There’s nothing more I want than to score at Portman Road for Ipswich Town. I am over the moon to be here and looking forward to the season ahead.” 

Szmodics was registered in time to be available for their opening game of the Premier League season against Liverpool at Portman Road on Saturday. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WI Vs RSA 2nd Test: Windies' Breakthrough Star Shamar Joseph Says Five-for 'The Best Feeling'
  2. Could Steve Smith's Major League Cricket Success Pave Way For IPL Comeback? 'Never Say Never'
  3. Australia A Vs India A: Indian Women Continue To Look For First Win Of Tour As Aussies Seal ODI Series Too
  4. NED-W Vs SCO-W, 3rd T20I, Womens Tri-Series In Netherlands Highlights: Scots Beat Dutch Women By 27 Runs
  5. Women's T20 WC 2024: UAE Likely To Host After BCCI's Denial But BCB Seeks More Time
Football News
  1. Lee Carsley Keen To Put 'Own Stamp' On England Squad
  2. Mallorca Vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch La Liga 2024-25 Matchday 1
  3. Premier League 2024-25: Ipswich Confirm Kalvin Phillips Season-long Loan From Man City
  4. Premier League 2024-25: Arsenal Must Break Records To Dethrone Manchester City, Says Mikel Arteta
  5. Barcelona Vs Valencia: Hansi Flick's 'Blind' Trust In Barca Rewarded With 'Strong' Squad
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open 2024: Defending Champion Coco Gauff Stunned By Yulia Putintseva
  2. Who Is Manas Dhamne? 16-Year-Old Indian Tennis Sensation Taking ITF Romania F13 By Storm
  3. Cincinnati Open: Alexander Zverev Clinches Landmark Win Against Karen Khachanov
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Gael Monfils Live Streaming, Cincinnati Open 2024 Round Of 32: When, Where To Watch
  5. US Open 2024: Alex De Minaur Confirms Return After Paris Olympics Injury Exit
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape Case: Bengal CM Mamata Blames CPIM, BJP For Vandalising RG Kar Hospital; 25 Held So Far
  2. Rajasthan: Student Stabbed Inside School; Cars Torched Amid High Communal Tension In Udaipur
  3. J&K Assembly Elections: Kashmir's Old And New Parties Are Rearing To Go
  4. Day In Pics: August 16, 2024
  5. Women Reclaim The Night In Kolkata!
Entertainment News
  1. 'Aattam': A Play Within A Play In A Movie
  2. 54th Kerala State Film Awards: 'Aadujeevitham' Bags 9 Awards; Prithviraj, Urvashi, Beena Chandran Win Top Honours
  3. 70th National Film Awards: Rishab Shetty Wins Best Actor, Sooraj R Barjatya Bags Best Director For 'Uunchai'
  4. 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Along With Four Others Charged For Mathew Perry’s Death
  5. 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' Actress Sonnalli Seygall Announces Pregnancy: Overjoyed & Grateful
US News
  1. Visit Locations Where Emily In Paris Was Shot
  2. Is Subway Joining The Value Meal War? Here’s What We Know
  3. 'Cucumber Boy' Is Making TikTok Crazy For Cucumber; Who Is He?
  4. How To Sign Up For Wizz Air’s Unlimited Flights Offer ‘All You Can Fly’?
  5. 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Along With Four Others Charged For Mathew Perry’s Death
World News
  1. ‘I'll Go To Gaza’: Palestinian President Abbas Calls On Muslim Leaders To Join Him
  2. Irish Police Investigate Potential Terrorism Motive In Attack On Army Chaplain
  3. Visit Locations Where Emily In Paris Was Shot
  4. Is Subway Joining The Value Meal War? Here’s What We Know
  5. 'Cucumber Boy' Is Making TikTok Crazy For Cucumber; Who Is He?
Latest Stories
  1. Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, Significance, History and Astrological Insights You Need To Know
  2. AAP Wishes Jailed Arvind Kejriwal On His Birthday: 'Fighting Toughest Battle'
  3. 'Khel Khel Mein' Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Taapsee Pannu Starrer Has A Slow Start
  4. Kolkata Rape Case: Bengal CM Mamata Blames CPIM, BJP For Vandalising RG Kar Hospital; 25 Held So Far
  5. Middle East: Gaza Peace Talks Resume; US Says Iran Could Attack Israel With 'No Warning'
  6. Today's Horoscope For August 16, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 1: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Earns Over Rs 50 Crore, Becomes Biggest Opener Of 2024
  8. 'Thalapathy 69': Director H Vinoth Confirms Directing Vijay's Last Film Before His Political Entry