Football

Howe's Take On Newcastle's Season: 'Players Have Done Their Job - Whatever Happens, Happens'

While the 2023-24 season did not quite live up to the heroics of last term, which saw Newcastle United finish in the Champions League spots, Eddie Howe still feels it has been a successful campaign (7th in Premier League)

Eddie Howe spoke to the media following the end of Newcastle United's campaign.
info_icon

Eddie Howe was keen to look at the positives after Newcastle United secured seventh place in the Premier League on Sunday. (More Football News)

Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes were among the goalscorers as Newcastle won 4-2 at Brentford to finish their Premier League campaign.

The victory ensured a seventh-place finish, and a Manchester City victory over Manchester United in next Saturday's FA Cup final will confirm Newcastle's place in next season's Europa Conference League.

While this season did not quite live up to the heroics of last term, which saw the Magpies finish in the Champions League spots, Howe still feels it has been a successful campaign.

"It summed up our season," Howe told BBC Sport. "We weren't totally secure at the back, but great credit to the players. They've done their job - now we wait and see.

"We anticipated after losing against Manchester United that our control of the [European] situation had gone. It's never a nice situation, but whatever happens, happens.

"We have issues to solve defensively. If we can do that, next season could be another season of really strong performances. This was a season that could have been better, but a good season overall.

"We're a really united club. I think we're still moving forward, so there's a lot to be positive about."

